Justin Bieber, Jay Z And Other Artists Who Wrote Books; See List Here

Justin Bieber, Jay Z, and Kanye West are among the most famous pop stars working in the industry today. They are widely known for their flamboyant persona and spectacular stage performances. However, many are unaware that these artists have also written books. So, here are music artists you didn't know wrote books.

Justin Bieber

Justin Biber has written several iconic songs over the years. The singer is also known for his appearance in movies, however, very few know that he has also worked on a book. The book is titled, My Step 2 Forever: My Story. The singer narrates his life journey towards becoming one of the most successful artists. Justin Bieber has also narrated how music and lyrics of his songs give fans an insight into his personality. The book was published on October 12, 2010.

Jay Z

Shawn Corey Carter, also known as Jay Z, is one of the most successful rappers in the world. He is known for his works as a rapper, songwriter, businessman, and record producer. The singer has also written a book titled Decoded Paperback. The book was published on November 01, 2011. The book is a collection of some of the most memorable lyrics and the meaning behind the lyrics.

Kanye West

Kanye West is one of the most critically acclaimed contemporary artists. Some of his popular studio albums include Late Registration, Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and others. Apart from a successful music career, he is also known for his works in the fashion world.

The singer also has a book published with the title, Thank You and You're Welcome. The book was published on March 01, 2009, and it focuses on the singer's journey towards becoming a successful artist. The book also gives an insight into the meaning behind some of his songs' lyrics.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has received several awards and accolades over the years. The singer is also known for contributing towards several social causes. She has also written a book titled Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year Hardcover. The book was published on November 19, 2013. It narrates how the singer wakes up every morning and affirms her commitment towards taking care of her health and her happiness.

