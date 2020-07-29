Rihanna's Business Empire Covers Knickers To Denim Shorts And Cosmetics; Take A Sneak Peek

The Barbadian singer Rihanna is gearing up to launch her three-product skincare range under the banner of Fenty Skin. Recently, Rihanna unveiled the products and details of each on the official social media handle of Fenty Skin. Interestingly, not only the skincare but she has also successfully set brands by the name of Fenty in cosmetic and clothing brands. Rihanna's Fenty clothing to skincare, take a sneak peek into the music icon's business empire.

Rihanna's business empire

Fenty Beauty

In 2017, Rihanna stepped into the cosmetics world with the launch of Fenty Beauty, featuring her surname. During the launch, she said: “Every collaboration I did outside of music, I used Fenty so you didn’t have to hear ‘Rihanna’ every time you saw something I did. So Rihanna stayed the music.” The brand introduced 40 shades of foundation. Considering Rihanna’s global reach, it was reported that it hit sales of £78million in weeks and made more than £388million in its first year. Meanwhile, Forbes magazine estimates the firm, which is half-owned by LMVH, is worth £233billion. RiRi owns about 15 percent of the firm.

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty was launched in 2018, which is also co-owned by LA online clothing firm Techstyle Fashion Group. It offered undergarments in a range of tones and sizes. Reportedly, the estimated annual income of the lingerie brand is around £116million.

Fenty

In 2019, Fenty was launched as a fashion brand by Rihanna under the luxury fashion group LVMH. Rihanna fashion clothing brand offered themed collections online, along with accessories such as sunglasses and footwear. It is reported that Rihanna is a 49.99 percent shareholder in the company.

Music & Movies

Along with her business, a lump sum of Rihanna's net worth includes income from his music. Rihanna's repertoire has eight albums, with another rumoured to be arriving soon. Rihanna's last album, Anti, was dropped in 2016. Along with the music, she has tried her hands in acting as she was seen in parts of films such as Annie, Battleship, Valerian, and Ocean’s 8, among many others.

