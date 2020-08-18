F(x)’s Krystal To Leave SM Entertainment After Ten Years Of Engagement? SM Responds

Krystal’s contract with SM Entertainment is going to end soon and there are speculations that she might leave the entertainment agency after almost ten years of engagement with the management company. Krystal, whose birth name is Chrystal Soo Jung, first debuted as a K-pop idol and later landed acting gigs with the agency. According to reports in Ilgan Sports dated August 18, speculations are rife that the K-pop idol and actor will be leaving to start anew.

f(x)'s Krystal to leave SM Entertainment?

According to the report, Krystal has been talking to several agencies regarding her future in the industry. She has been looking at free agents that are one-person management agencies. However, there is no official statement if she has finalized any other agency for her future projects. It has been reported that she has held several meetings in the past few weeks and discussed the details of the contracts.

Reports also suggest that Krystal is looking at an agency that will support her career in music as well as acting as she wishes to do both in the future. Krystal reportedly wishes to create more solo albums. Owing to the speculations in the media Krystal’s representative agency that is SM Entertainment gave a statement to Soompi, a Korean media portal and the statement implies that they are still under review and discussing the future of Krystal with the management agency. The contract with Krystal ends by late August and SME is still discussing the renewal. It is yet to be found out if she will stay with SME.

f(x)'s Krystal to follow f(x)'s Amber and Luna's footsteps?

f(x)’s Amber and Luna did not renew the contracts with SM Entertainment agency last year. The two have signed different agencies. It will be interesting to see if Krystal will follow the path.

f(x)'s Krystal's dramas

Krystal was last seen as Bride Of The Water God cast member. She essayed the role of Moora in the thriller-fantasy drama. She was also seen in Prison Playbook and The Search as well. Her upcoming project includes Graduation Season.

