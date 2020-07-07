Did Gal Gadot Refuse To Shoot A Compromising Film Scene In Joss Whedon's 'Justice League'?

After Ray Fisher’s tweet, now American comic-book writer Grace Randolph has accused director Joss Whedon’s creative choices, saying they're 'sexualised'. In a tweet shared by her, she claims that Gal Gadot refused to be a part of one such scene as she felt uncomfortable. She wrote she is unsure if the specifics of Ray Fisher accusing Joss Whedon will ever be proven. However, Grace wanted to report an incident that happened while shooting the movie.

Grace Randolph’s Tweet:

I doubt we’ll ever get specifics from Ray Fisher re Joss Whedon, but here’s one I was the first to report:



Gal Gadot didn’t want to film this scene, so Whedon did it w/ a stunt double. That’s why you can’t see her face.#DC #DCEU pic.twitter.com/efliLlY2EW — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 1, 2020

Sharing a DC movie still, Grace claimed that Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman didn’t want to film the scene. Hence, Joss Whedon had to go ahead using a stunt double. Whedon was brought in as a replacement for filmmaker Zack Synder who had to depart because of a family tragedy. Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron director Whedon re-shooted several portions of the film.

As soon as the Tweet surfaced, Jason Laboy who is reported to have worked with Ray Fisher said, “Don’t forget to add that he locked her in a room and threatened her career if she didn’t do the scene. That is very important and should not be omitted”. While other fans were seen asking if “Ezra Miller (who plays The Flash) was okay with filming the scene”. Have a look at it here:

Don’t forget to add that he locked her in a room and threatened her career if she didn’t do the scene. That is very important and should not be omitted. — Jason Laboy Photography (@Jason24cf) July 1, 2020

Ezra was ok with this? — aris g.c (@risgc) July 1, 2020

Previously Ray Fisher called out Joss Whedon’s on-set behaviour to be “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable”. He added that Joss should be held accountable for his mistreatment towards the cast and crew while filming Justice League saying “Accountability>Entertainment”. Have a look at Ray Fisher’s Tweet here:

Gal Gadot hasn’t made an official statement about the scene so far. Whedon has reportedly offered ‘no comment’ on the controversy too. Producer Jon Berg has reportedly said that Fisher’s complaints arose when he was made to recite a catchphrase that he didn’t agree with. Zack Synder’s cut of Justice League will be released in 2021, on HBO Max. The decision was apparently made after receiving massive requests from the fans.

(Promo Image Source: Gal Gadot Instagram & Joss Whedon Twitter)

