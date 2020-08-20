Kenneth Branagh's 'Death On The Nile' Cast Boasts Of Actors Like Gal Gadot And Ali Fazal

The makers of the much-anticipated film, Death On The Nile released its first trailer on Wednesday and it is gripping in every sense. The film brings Agatha Christie's novel of the same name to life. The film is about a series of murders on a Nile cruise ship, and the trailer keeps the sense of mystery intact and how.

The mystery thriller is directed by Kenneth Branagh along with Michael Green's screenplay. The film is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. And now fans and viewers are curious to know the cast of the film, here’s a look at the Death On The Nile cast.

Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle

By the looks of the trailer, Gal Gadot’s character is shown as a very strong and willful person. She can go on to charm anyone with her looks. However, towards the end of the trailer, she is shown as a woman who is very scared of her life as she’s on a boat with a murderer in it. She is heard telling Hercule Poirot, “I don’t feel safe here, I don’t feel safe with any of them”. Linnet was an on a honeymoon with Simon Doyle on a steamer on the Nile.

Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle

The character of Armie Hammer, Simon Doyle, had been engaged to Jacqueline de Bellefort until he met Linnet Ridgeway. Jackie had Linnet employ Simon as his land agent. He broke off his engagement with Jackie to marry Linnet and went with her on a honeymoon.

Emma Mackey as Jacqueline de Bellefort

Emma Mackey character Jacqueline de Bellefort was engaged to Simon Doyle until he left her for her close friend Linnet Ridgeway. She and Linnet had met at a convent school in Paris. By the looks of the trailer, it is quite evident that Jacqueline was also present on the streamer and wanted to take revenge from all out it. She is shown as an angry and manipulative person in the trailer.

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Hercule Poirot, played by Kenneth Branagh, is a fictional Belgian detective created by author Agatha Christie. As shown in the trailer Hercule is seen solving the murder mystery on the streamer on the Nile. He is shown as a sly, smart and an extraordinary detective and the suspects on the streamer are all afraid of him.

Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian

Ali Fazal who essays the role of Andrew Katchadourian is shown just once in the entire trailer. Ali, one of the suspects in the murder, makes his brief appearance in the trailer count every second. In the trailer, he is shown sipping on champagne as he looks stressed and upset about something. And seems like the actor has an important part in the film.

The Death on the Nile supporting actors

Sophie Okonedo as Salome Otterbourne in The Death on the Nile

Rose Leslie as Louise in The Death on the Nile

Annette Bening as Euphemia in The Death on the Nile

Letitia Wright as Rosalie Otterbourne in The Death on the Nile

Jennifer Saunders as Marie Van Schuyler in The Death on the Nile

Russell Brand as Dr Bessner in The Death on the Nile

