Garry Sandhu Has Dropped His Latest Punjabi Song 'Jatt'; Check Out

For all the Punjabi music fans, Garry Sandhu has dropped his new single, Jatt. The popular singer-songwriter announced the release of his new song on his Instagram handle. Fans have been all hearts over the release of this song. Check out Garry Sandhu ft. Sultaan latest song Jatt, which is currently rocking the trending charts on YouTube. Read further ahead for more details:

Garry Sandhu drops Jatt ft. Sultaan: Latest Punjabi song

The song's lyrics and music have been penned by Garry Sandhu. The music video also features rap performed by Sultaan. The artwork from the music video has been done by Yasheen. Produced under the label name, Fresh Media Records, the music for the song is composed by J Statik. The music, which has a runtime of 3:41, has catchy yet unsettling lyrics that seemed to have grabbed the attention of the fans.

Check out the new single by Garry Sandhu

Garry Sandhu's Jatt is being appreciated by people all over the internet. Fans have been praising and talking about how they are all hearts for the song: Here are a few reactions of the fans towards the song:

Garry Sandhu’s new song “Jatt” is the most casteist piece of flaming trash I have ever heard.



Legit felt nauseous watching the music video.



Have pride in your personal accomplishments, sure, but don’t use them to justify a violent system that subjugates and dehumanizes people. — Manveer Singh (@manveerssihota) May 9, 2020

Jatt is garry sandhu's and sultaan's best song so far. change my mind — Jaskirat Gill (@jaskiratgill__) May 9, 2020

Garry Sandhu has been a part of several popular songs. Some of the most popular songs of Garry Sandhu include Sahan To Piyariya, Ik Gal, Raatan, Hang, and Magic. The singer also has been a part of some movies, including Romeo Ranjha. His songs have bagged several awards.

