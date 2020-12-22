Garth Brooks Gets Emotional As He Performs A Rare Full Version Of 'Belleau Wood'

Garth Brooks recently appeared on his special holiday live session where he performed a rare full version of the song Belleau Wood. The song is originally based on the 1914 Christmas truce of World War 1. The singer wept as he performed the song and took a moment to get himself together and wipe away the tears as he performed the song. The live session was streamed on CBS during the Garth & Trisha Live! Show.

Garth Brooks weeps while performing the full version of Belleau Wood

The singer said that he absolutely loves the rich story behind the song. The singer gladly began singing the song about the soldiers outing down their weapons. The song also speaks of how the soldiers were singing Silent Night when the ceasefire was announced and thus celebrated Christmas together.

In the CBS live show, Garth Brooks weeps as he moves ahead with the song and says that he will try to “get this”. He continues singing the song as his voice begins to break and eyes begin to tear up. Garth somehow manages to almost complete the song and apologise to the fans by saying he “Almost Made it” as he wipes off the tears from his eyes.

Both Garth and Trisha were taking in requests from fans who were listening to them perform on the CBS network. During this time, one of the fans requested for Garth Brooks to sing a version of Belleau Wood. The song was co-written by Joe Henry and Garth for the singer’s album Sevens in 1997. The song Belleau Wood speaks of the Truce during the ceasefire motion at the western front during World War 1.

The troops of British, French and German soldiers were instructed to cease the war as the truce for Christmas was announced. As Garth brooks began singing the song, Trisha admitted that she never cries often but that particular song always makes her cry and gets her emotional. Speaking of the song, Garth said in the live session that he has always performed an abbreviated version of the song. He mentioned that he often gets a number of requests to play the song and he ends up playing a shorter or briefer version of it.

