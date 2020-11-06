Is TWICE's Chaeyoung Dating Tattoo Artist Chim Hwa Sa? Viral Photo Sparks Dating Rumours

South Korean girl group TWICE's Chaeyoung's dating life has come under the scanner after a picture of the K-Pop songstress with her rumoured beau surfaced on social media. On November 5, 2020, someone shared a picture of a couple on an online community, which is apparently Chaeyoung and her rumoured boyfriend. Many claimed the girl in the picture to be the TWICE member because she is seen wearing the same hat Chaeyoung introduced on the MBC show titled Radio Star recently.

Is Twice's Chaeyoung dating tattoo artist Chim Hwa Sa?

The news about Chaeyoung's boyfriend has lately become a topic of discussion among fans on social media. Ever since the picture was anonymously shared on Pann.nate.com, it was quick to do rounds on the internet with Chaeyoung's dating rumour spreading like wildfire. In the picture shared by the online community, the rumoured couple is seen shopping together at the grocery store with their backs faced to the camera.

However, many are sure that the girl in the photograph, which went viral, is Chaeyoung because the singer-songwriter was wearing the same hat that she had introduced on Kim Gook-jin, Kim Gura and Ahn Young-mi's talk show, Radio Star. The South-Korean girl band had appeared on the MBC talk show last month, on October 28, wherein the 21-year-old had shared her white furry hat and revealed that it's her favourite. Thus, netizens are claiming that the girl is none other than the TWICE member Chaeyoung.

Take a look:

Within 24 hours of sharing, the picture has already been viewed by over 420k social media users on the online community itself with more than 750 people expressing their opinion about the same in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, fans are busy gathering more evidence to prove that Chaeyoung's boyfriend is tattoo artist Chim Hwa Sa. While Chaeyoung's age is merely 21, her rumoured beau is reportedly in his thirties. However, when Soompi.com reached out to JYP Entertainment to get a response about the same, the company refused to pass any statements and said that they don't discuss their artists' personal life.

