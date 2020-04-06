The Debate
'Joining The Bandwagon': ARMYs Dress Up As BTS Album Covers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

The K-Pop community, also known as ARMY’s, started a new challenge online where they dress up to match the album covers of BTS, the K-pop boyband.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
bandwagon

As the majority of the countries are under lockdown and people are being forced to stay indoors, internet users have come up with a creative idea to keep themselves entertained. The K-Pop community, also known as ARMY’s, started a new challenge online where they dress up to match the album covers of BTS, the K-Pop boyband group. From Dark and Wild album cover to Map of the soul: Persona, internet users across the world are sharing their outfits. One user even dressed up a dog in a bid to participate in the challenge. 

Dressing up as BTS

BTS has a huge fan following around the world, but unfortunately, the band, which was on a tour, had to cancel and return to South Korea due to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak. Although, their weekly episodes are still available on VLive. 

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 69,000 lives worldwide as of April 6. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and territories and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, 264,838 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling. 

