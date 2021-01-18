PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Ahmedabad-Surat Metro Projects On January 18

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-2 and Surat Metro Rail Project at 10:30 am via video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion. PM Modi took to Twitter and said that this day will be 'a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres'.

Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM. https://t.co/4hs4EGm84p pic.twitter.com/tNEbgdCvmS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2021

These Metro Projects will provide:

Cities with an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System.

Comfortable, affordable and hassle free connectivity to the major spots.

Reduced traffic congestion and travel time.

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project

With two corridors, Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long. The Corridor-1 is 22.8 kms long and is from Motera stadium to Mahatma Mandir while Corridor-2 is 5.4 km long and is from GNLU to GIFT City. Over Rs, 5,384 crore will be the total completion cost of the project.

Surat Metro Rail Project

With two corridors Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long. Corridor-1 is 21.61 km long and is from Sarthana to Dream City while Corridor-2 is 18.74 km long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. Over Rs, 12,020 crore will be the total completion cost of the project.

PM Flags Off 8 Trains Connecting Statue Of Unity

On January 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat via video-conferencing. PM Modi said that the Kevadiya railway station is India's first with green building certification. Several other projects relating to the railways has also been inaugurated during the event and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi, and Chandon. One of the trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which will have Vistadome coaches.

A historic day! Inaugurating various projects relating to Railways in Gujarat. #StatueOfUnityByRail https://t.co/IxiVdLfFdQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2021

