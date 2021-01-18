Ghulam Mustafa Khan's Personal Life, Career, Awards And Other Details; Read Here

On January 17, 2021, legendary Indian classical musician and the Padma Shri awardee, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away at the age of 90, at his Mumbai residence. Ghulam’s daughter-in-law had informed the PTI that the legendary musician breathed his last at 12.37 pm. Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman and other singers and musicians offered their condolences through their official social media handles.

Ghulam Mustafa Khan's early life

Born on March 3, 1931, in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, Ghulam Mustafa Khan was the eldest son in a family of four brothers and three sisters. He was the grandson of great Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan. Thus, music was the family’s legacy, and his father Waris Hussain Khan was also inclined towards music. Ghulam Khan was trained in music at a very young age. He made his debut as a musician at the age of eight years at a city’s Victoria Garden on Janmashtami.

Ghulam Mustafa Khan's Career

It was the Marathi film titled Chand Pretticha, that he sang the first song for the film industry. From the year 1957, he went on to become a playback singer for the Marathi and Gujarati cinema, starting with Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome. The veteran singer has lent his voice to more than 70 documentary films which were made by the Films Division.

Many of his films receiving International and National Awards. This also gave him the opportunity to perform across India and the European countries. The veteran musician bagged the Padma Shri Award in the year 1991, which was followed by Sangeet Natak Academy Award (the highest Indian recognition given to practicing artistes) in 2003, the Padma Bhushan in the year 2006, and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

Ghulam Khan has also been a guru to popular artistes such as Asha Bhosale, Manna Dey, Kamal Barot, AR Rahman, Geeta Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Ranu Mukherjee, Hariharan, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sanah Moidutty, Sagarika, Alisha Chinoy, Shilpa Rao and others. In MTV’s Coke Studio, AR Rahman had shared the stage with his 82-year-old guru which also featured Ghulam Khan’s four sons- Ghulam Murtuza, Ghulam Qadir, Rabbani Mustafa and Aftab Ahmad Khan, and his twelve-year-old grandson, Faiz.

Ghulam Mustafa Khan's personal life

Ghulam Khan married Padma Bhushan Mushtaq Hussain Khan’s granddaughter, Amina Begum. He lived with his family in Mumbai. The veteran singer was maternal uncle to a popular classical vocalist Rashid Khan.

