Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Share Screen Space In A Punjabi Film?

Ever since their time in Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma have been making headlines for various reasons. The two recently starred in a music video titled, Baarish, which was truly loved by fans. There were several reports stating that the two are dating, however, the two haven’t confessed the same and continue to share a great bond.

After stealing the hearts of fans with their heart-warming music video, it is now reported that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are all set to star in an upcoming film. As per reports, the two will share the screen space in an upcoming Punjabi film. It was also said that due to the coronavirus pandemic the film has been kept on hold and will begin shooting once everything cools down.

#BREAKING #PaHira will be seen together in a Punjabi Movie soon, They have signed the Contract already.@paras_chhabra @MahiraSharma_



Bas #Carona Ka wait hai😛 Yeh Khatam hojaye phr hi shoot start Hoga — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 28, 2020

Fans could not keep calm ever since the news started doing the rounds on social media. Fans expressed their excitement on social media on how happy they are to know about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma sharing the screen space in a film. Check out a few comments by fans who are super excited about this news.

🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳#Pahira is going to shine 🤩😍🔥



I hope it's true, so happy for them pic.twitter.com/X4suxwaM4f — 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚🕊 (@QueenForwin2) March 28, 2020

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma share a great bond. They are often seen sharing a fun banter on social media. As per reports, the two are spending their time together during the lockdown period.

Paras Chhabra also took to Instagram to share a picture with Mahira Sharma. Along with the picture, he wrote telling his fans to be with people 'who make you feel safe'. Check out the adorable picture below.

