Gippy Grewal's New Song 'Ayen Kiven Son' Featuring Amrit Maan Out Now; Watch

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's new song Ayen Kiven Son is out now on Youtube. The song features acting and singing by Gippy Grewal and actor-singer Amrit Maan is also featured in the video. The music video showcases many dramatic scenes where both the artists help out poor farmers and workers. Take a look at the video and see how fans have reacted to the same.

Ayen Kiven Son: Gippy Grewal and Amrit Maan

Gippy Grewal and Amrit Mann's new song called Ayen Kiven Son has finally premiered on YouTube. The song's video is almost 4 minutes long and is composed by Amrit Maan with lyrics also by him. The music to the song is given by Ikwinder Singh (Ikky) and the creative director behind the video is Gurjant Marahar.

The video has received 202K likes on YouTube till now and has received many praises. The video starts with dramatic shots of Amrit Mann and his team. The video showcases Amrit Maan killing a man and his troubles with another corrupt gang. Amrit seems to be helping poor farmers get away from the grip of bad men and also sings about helping people.

Ayen Kiven Son video then showcases shots of gang members getting angry with Amrit Maan as he is helping out the poor and killing their business. The gang leader then vows to destroy Amrit Maan and starts by killing a few of Amrit Maan's group members. This makes the singer even angrier.

Like many of Gippy's videos, he also emerges in the middle of the video and starts singing. Gippy then drives down the corrupt gang members' house along with Amrit and gives them a warning. He also kills many of the bad men. The duo then continues to party and sing.

Fans' reactions to Gippy Grewal's Ayen Kiven Son

Many fans have had a positive reaction to Gippy Grewal's song Ayen Kiven Son and also mentioned they loved the lyrics of the song. Some fans also mentioned that they loved Gippy's singing. Take a look at fan reactions:

