Swwapnil Joshi's 'Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai' Was Remade Into A Punjabi Film Starring Gippy Grewal

Directed by Satish Rajwade, the Marathi film Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai starred Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve in the lead roles. The Marathi film was critically acclaimed and commercially successful, becoming a super hit at the box office. After the film’s success, it was remade in several languages, including a Punjabi film titled Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh. Starring Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta and Rajpal Yadav, the film was directed by Naresh Kathooria.

Did you know Swwapnil Joshi's Mumbai Pune Mumbai was remade in Punjabi?

Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve starred for the first time together in Mumbai Pune Mumbai. The film was entirely shot in Pune and the lead characters were not given any names. In fact, they were referred to by the city they hail from, one as Mumbai and the other as Pune. Moreover, the two characters have only one outfit throughout the movie. Mumbai Pune Mumbai is one of the first Marathi prequel films to get a trilogy.

The entire film revolving around only two characters followed the story of a girl who travels from Mumbai to Pune, in order to reject the groom she is about to get married to. She meets a boy there who shows her around the city, also arguing how his city, Pune, is better than her city, Mumbai.

She nearly falls in love with him towards the end of the day, only to realise he is the same boy she was supposed to meet, to get married to. The sequel films Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 and Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3, follow the lead actors story and their life after marriage. While Mumbai Pune Mumbai only has these 2 characters, the next 2 sequels had an ensemble cast portraying the role of the family members of the two leads.

Gippy Grewal’s film Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh also follows the same story. Sargun Mehta portrayed the character of Reet, while Gippy Grewal was seen as Rajveer. Gippy Grewal’s movie Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh also received positive reviews from the audience, making a gross collection of ₹51 lakh on the first day itself. Swwapnil Joshi’s movie Mumbai Pune Mumbai was also made into a Bollywood film Mumbai Delhi Mumbai. It was also made into a Kannada film Pyarge Aagbittaite and in Telugu as Made in Vizag.

