Gladys Knight Will Face Patti LaBelle For The Next Most Awaited Verzuz Battle

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will be facing off each other in the next Verzuz battle. The two singing queens have a huge fan following and fans have been eager to watch them go up versus each other in the battle. The two singers are often regarded as Godmother of Soul and the Empress of Soul respectively by their fans.

Thus watching the two legendary singers perform is something that has built up the excitement among fans upon the announcement. The makers, upon making the announcement on their social media, had a number of fans who were eager to watch it as soon as possible.

Also Read | Rick Ross Shares Unreleased Verse From Kanye West's 2016 Song During Verzuz Battle

Gladys Knight will face Patti LaBelle in the next Verzuz battle

Also Read | Kamala Harris Makes A Surprise Appearance On Brandy Vs Monica's Verzuz Battle

The makers Verzuz, who are known to host these battles, have put out posters which mention that both Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will face each other on September 13. Apple Music will be a part of this major event and thus fans are excited for the epic faceoff between the two legendary singers.

Both the singers have a number of songs to their names which have gone on to be some of the best in the past years. Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle have also worked on a duet in the past, however, due to the nature of the battle, it is unsure if the two will engage in a duet performance. However, besides their duets, the singers have several solo songs too which prove to be an important competitor for the upcoming battle.

Also Read | 'No Time To Die' Song By Billie Eilish Has Broken A 'James Bond' Song Record; Read

Fans have shown tremendous excitement for the upcoming battle and are eager to see the singers perform. People have already begun choosing their sides for the battle and have commented on who they think will emerge victorious. Fans have also recalled some of the greatest hits of the two singers and mentioned how they could have an advantage with those songs over the other.

The excitement shown among fans is evident in the comments as they have been debating since Verzuz released the line-up poster. The ultimate battle between the two legendary ladies will take place on September 13. Fans can choose to watch the battle live on Verzuz page on Instagram or they can choose to watch it in HD on Apple Music.

Also Read | Washington 4th Of July Parade Cancelled! Here's A Look At Other Events Lined Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.