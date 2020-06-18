One Direction Fans Organise Online Concert, #1DOnlineConcertStayAtHome Trends Worldwide

One Direction fans recently reunited for a concert online. This concert saw tremendous response online and even led to the hashtag ‘1D Online Concert Stay At Home’ to trend worldwide. This online concert initiative even left band member Niall Horan dumbfounded.

One Direction fans party with ‘Concert Stay At Home’

One Direction was one of the biggest boybands in the world. The band that was formed on the reality show X-Factor UK went on to tour several stadiums and arenas and even delivered five back-to-back hit albums. Even though the band went on a hiatus after releasing their fifth album, this has not stopped their fans from continuing to enjoy their music.

No wonder one fan chose to organise an online concert amidst this pandemic. This concert got a tremendous response online and even led to the concert’s hashtag trending online. It all started when a One Direction who goes by the Twitter name Sunflower1D set up a live stream on Mixlr. This Twitter user chose to stream some of the best One Direction hits.

This playlist included several album tracks, remixes, solo singles, and even the boys’ X Factor performances. Even though the transition between these One Direction hits was not smooth, fans loved it and tweeted out their reactions. No wonder #1DConcertOnlineStayAtHome was trending.

Apart from One Direction fans, even Niall Horan was surprised to see the hashtag trending. When Niall Horan saw the hashtag he was quick to tweet out his surprise to his fans. Although the former boyband member did not tweet further about it fans speculated that Niall Horan seemed to have found his answer.

But even before One Direction fans could surprise other people with this concert, Niall Horan surprised them all when he dropped a brand new track for them. The One direction member collaborated with American singer Ashe for a new version of her song Moral of the Story. The song was released yesterday, June 17, 2020. Within a few hours of its release, the song was trending online. Niall Horan not only lent his voice for the song but also added four new verses to the original song.

