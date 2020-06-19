Miley Cyrus' Unforgettable Songs From 'Bangerz'; From 'Adore You' To 'Wrecking Ball'

Bangerz is the fourth studio album recorded by Miley Cyrus. Released in October 2013, Bangerz represents the artist's musical departure from her earlier work and how she grew to feel disconnected towards it. It is primarily a pop and R&B record with lyrical themes that revolve largely around romance and heartbreak.

Upon its release, Bangerz garnered positive reviews from fans, who lauded the albums originality as well as the evolution of Miley Cyrus’ public persona. Here is a compilation of hit songs from this Miley Cyrus’ album.

Adore You

Adore You is the opening track of Miley Cyrus’ fourth Studio album Bangerz. Written by Oren Yoel, the song was released in December 2013. Adore You is a pop and R&B ballad song featuring slow tempo and beats. The lyrics of Adore You revolves around a lover’s affection towards their significant partner. Adore You was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

Wrecking Ball

Recoded by Miley Cyrus, Wrecking Ball is another critically acclaimed song from Bangerz. Jointly written by Mozella, Stephan Moccio and Sacha Skarbek, the song is a pop ballad. Lyrically, Wrecking Ball features the deterioration of a relationship. Although the song was embroiled in controversy for its music video, the lyrics and music in it was lauded by both fans and critics alike.

On My Own

On My Own is another hit single recorded by Miley Cyrus. On My Own is a pop song from Miley Cyrus’ fourth Studio Album Bangerz. Lyrically, the song describes how one can move mountains on their own. On My Own unveils how one should get out of things and break habits if they do not inspire them.

We Can’t Stop

We Can’t Stop is a pop and R&B song form Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz. The song received mixed reviews as it was praised for its production but was criticised for its lyrical content. However, it yet peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Lyrically, the song describes a house party as mentioned in the opening lines. It also makes several references to recreational drug use using slang terms for it.

Someone Else

For Someone Else, Miley Cyrus collaborated with Mike Will Made-It, MoZella, P-Nasty, Don Skipper III and Rock City. The song is influenced by electronic dance music (EDM) also additionally incorporating elements of synthpop. The song makes references to Miley Cyrus’ evolving public image.

