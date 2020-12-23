Goo Hara's Mother To Get 40 Per Cent Of Singer's Inheritance As Ruled By Court: Reports

K-Pop star Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul on November 24, 2019. According to recent reports from leading dailies, Goo Hara's mother who was claiming to receive half of the singer's inheritance will now get 40 per cent of the total. After a long wait of nine months, a South Korean family court ruled that the inheritance would be split in a 6:4 ratio between Goo Hara's surviving family members. The Gwangju Family Court had ordered Goo's brother Ho-in be given 60 per cent while Goo's estranged mother gets 40 per cent of the late singer's inheritance, as reported by the K-Pop news portal Soompi. Read on to know more about the case.

Dispute over Goo Hara's inheritance

Goo Hara's mother had initially demanded a fair share of 50 per cent of the late singer's inheritance, even though she lived in estrangement. Goo Hara's brother, on the other hand, had filed a case against their mother earlier in March. According to him, even though the mother claimed to be of the late singer's kin, she had no part in their daily lives, and thus did not deserve half of the inheritance that the late singer left behind.

Additionally, she had also given up parental rights and custody, making her much less of a claimant in Ho-in's perspective. Interestingly, the father's share of the inheritance has been passed on to Ho-in himself. As mentioned by Malay Mail, the Korean law specifies that if someone dies without leaving a spouse or children, their parents can receive their inheritance even if they did not personally raise them, except in extremely rare cases such as murder or the falsification of a will.

Goo Hara's Family Background

According to Noh Jong Eon, the lawyer representing Ho-in, they were still looking to appeal the decision made by the Court. As mentioned by Maeil business newspaper, Noh said that the judgment was very unusual and would definitely take time to be sorted out. Previous reports about the late singer revealed that she and Ho-in were left under the care of their grandmother at a very young age. Goo Hara's father was involved in errands around the country to fend for the family. Ho-in opened up about their mother's estrangement and said that his sister was left traumatised when the mother abandoned them. Hara launched her solo career after performing with Kara from 2008 to 2015. She had just completed a tour of Japan with the latest release of her single before her death.

