GOT7 Member Yugyeom Signs New Contract; Here's Where He Will Go After Leaving JYP

GOT7’s Yugyeom is reported to signing a contract with another entertainment company as his deal with JYP Entertainment comes to an end. JYP confirmed the end of the contract in a statement recently and also shared what will be happening next. Read further ahead to find out more about the Korean band’s future.

Also Read: GOT7 Releases The 'Breath Of Love: Last Piece' Teaser Poster

Where will GOT7’s Yugyeom go after his JYP Entertainment contract ends?

In a recent report by SPO TV News, it was mentioned that GOT7’s Yugyeom will now be signing an exclusive contract with the hip hop label AOMG as his contract with JYP Entertainment comes to an end this month in January 2021. The singer was already in talks with multiple management companies and has finalised upon a deal with AOMG. JYP mentioned in their statement to NewsEn that several possibilities are being considered and they will disclose more details once everything is final.

JYP Entertainment said in their statement, “We are still discussing various possibilities regarding GOT7’s contracts, and we will inform you when we are ready”. In December 2020, the news of GOT7’s Jinyoung being in touch with and meeting with people from BH Entertainment was also reported, in order for him to sign his contract post-January. JYP Entertainment also confirmed that their contracts with the GOT7 members were to expire in January 2021 and also mentioned about figuring out diverse possibilities with their contracts.

Also Read: GOT 7's Jinyoung Meets A representative From Acting Agency BH Entertainment

GOT7 is a seven-member K-pop boy band that debuted in the year 2014 and was represented by JYP Entertainment so far. The group recently got the Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. They were also named the Performance of the Year Daesang at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards. In November 2020, the group released their fourth studio album, Breath of Love: Last Piece, which had Last Piece as its lead single. Breath was a single that pre-released on November 23, 2020.

Also Read: GOT7's Korean Ahgases Trend #FairTreatmentForGot7 & List Down Everything Done Wrong By JYP

Also Read: K-pop Songs: Top 20 Debut Songs Of K-pop Groups That Are Evergreen & A Must Listen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.