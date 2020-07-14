K-pop Songs: Top 20 Debut Songs Of K-pop Groups That Are Evergreen & A Must Listen

Quick links:
Every Year King Choice, which claims to be the ‘Biggest International KPOP Voting Website’ comes out with the list of songs which establish K-pop’s landmark moments and songs that define industry’s success in the global moment, as per listener’s choice. This year as well, King Choice has come out with top 20 songs that paved the way for the said K-pop groups when they just debuted. These songs include the first-ever music videos of the K-pop boys as well as girl groups in question.
According to the official website of the voting site, there were over 35 songs which were shortlisted based on fan votes. The songs of all generation group have been on the list of 35. Out of which top 20 have made it to the list. The list also included BTS' song No More dream and second-generation group Super Junior's debut song Twins as well.
While most of the groups from the above list are still performing and releasing new songs, groups like TVXQ, Super Junior have taken either solo career routes or doing dramas. Kim Hee Chul of Super Junior is a recognised variety show host. Popular girl group 2NE1 has disbanded and members of BTOB are serving mandatory military service. However, groups like BTS, BLACKPINK and GOT7 are releasing new songs. MAMAMOO's Hwasa recently released a single, Maria, which is her solo album.
