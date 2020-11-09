GOT7 Releases The 'Breath Of Love: Last Piece' Teaser Poster

It’s a good day for all the GOT7 fans as the band has finally announced its return, with their album Breathe of Love: Last Piece. The K-pop boy band dropped the official teaser poster of the upcoming album today, on November 9, 2020. Read on to know more details.

GOT7 announces comeback album

GOT7’s label JYP Entertainment had confirmed the news of the septet releasing an album, for their return in 2020 to Newsen, in mid-October. Now, a month later, the band has released the first teaser of their album which is called Breath of Love: Last Piece. The band member Mark Tuan and Jackson Wang took to their Instagram as they shared the teaser poster on their Instagram, yesterday.

The teaser poster also held the information that the album will release on November 30 and the pre-release, Breath will release on November 23, 2020, both at 9.30 PM IST. As per GMAnetwork.com, JYP Entertainment released a statement saying that the new GOT7 album will capture their listener’s hearts worldwide which will contain seven unique charms of the members, that are JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom. Breath of Love: Last Piece will release exactly seven months post the release of their last mini-album DYE, which had the title track Not By The Moon in April 2020.

More about Got7

Got7 made their debut in January 2014, as they released their first Extended Play Got It?, which made it to the number two spot on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart. The group then released their first studio album name Identify in November 2014. They have 4 studio albums so far, which are Identify, Moriagatteyo, Flight Log: Turbulence, and Present: You. The band that gained attention for elements of martial arts tricking and street dancing in their live performances has 15 Extended Plays, 22 singles, and two box-sets in their 6 years run so far.

