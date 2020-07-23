GOT7's Korean Ahgases Trend #FairTreatmentForGot7 & List Down Everything Done Wrong By JYP

K-pop boy group GOT7’s fans, better known as Ahgasaes, are reportedly tired of the group’s management company treating them badly. Several Ahgases took to Twitter to trend #FairtreatmentforGOT7. This is not the first instance when JYP, management of GOT7, has been accused of ‘not paying attention’ to GOT7; this has been happening on and off, claim reports.

A few fans took to social media network to write down everything that one of the BIG3 company, JYP, has done wrong. Korean Ahgases believe that JYP has not been in favour of the group despite GOT7 being one of the top groups in the K-pop industry.

JYP accused of not protecting GOT7 from online trolls

In the K-pop industry, it is a general practice to take legal actions against trolls and online bullies. However, as per Korean Ahgases, JYP has not done the least bit to protect the group. Fans claim that despite several complaints and reinforcements from their end, JYP has failed to act on the comments.

They're showing the sass in the wrong place... Try using it in promoting their albums better maybe #FairTreatmentForGOT7 — Aria Diwan⁷ ᴰ² (@ariadiwan) July 14, 2020

Lack of domestic schedules

As per fans, GOT7’s pre-album release promotions were not enough for Korean fans. The group had interviews and shows which reached out to international fans but not for Korean fans. Fans accused JYP of blocking GOT7’s domestic itinerary, especially during the last promotional activities around Not By The Moon.

This only proves the mistreatment. Can someone engrave some common sense into J*P???



He be mistreating his moneymakers & covering it up with more obvious mistreatment. How is he an entrepreneur?? Making such mistakes. Tsk..#FairTreatmentForGOT7 #Got7 https://t.co/fc7e9FyNgl — Gee ✨ (@gaya_gee) July 14, 2020

Lacking social media presence

As per fans, there have been almost zero promotional activities for GOT7 on social media. GOT7 is under Division two in JYP and the fans have accused the department of lacking a presence on social media for GOT7. Generally, companies promote the albums through paid ads on YouTube or other social media platforms.

Ignoring international invites

GOT7 fans have accused JYP of not responding to invites from American shows which included an appearance on Good Day New York. The band’s representative has been difficult to reach as per these American shows. Despite fans garnering attention on the invites through social media, JYP failed to send the band abroad, claim fans.

No gateway to buy albums for international fans

As per fans, GOT7 is the only band whose albums are not available on international or American websites. Mostly, K-pop groups have international labels that take care of such stuff. Fans claim that GOT7 does not have any.

JYP ENTERTAINMENT ARE YOU DEAF OR BLIND. WE'RE BORED NOW WAITING FOR YOU'RE RESPOND. BUT IT SEEM'S THAT WE'RE JUST WAITING FOR NOTHING BUT AS LONG AS YOU CAN'T GIVE WHAT GOT7 DESERVES WE WON'T STOP. #JYPE_HearOurDemands #FairTreatmentForGOT7 #ProperPromotionForGot7 pic.twitter.com/BuJk5BA6S1 — Ahgot77 (@Ahgot771) July 22, 2020

Altercations on self-composed songs

Fans believe that songs composed by JB, the leader of the group are mostly not approved by the CEO JYP or Park Jin Jinyoung. He is accused by fans of changing the meaning of songs. For instance, fans claim that popular song Eclipse’s line ‘stay with me as I am uneasy, I only have you’ was actually ‘leave your uneasiness to me’ as per fans.

The fans of GOT7 are taking to social media to treat GOT7 better as the group has international potential, as per fans. There are allegations made by fans that Division 2 is focusing on the rookie group ITZY and not GOT7 as both fall in the same department in JYP Entertainment. Korean Ahgases resorted to parking an LED truck in front of the JYP building to protest against the company in Seoul, South Korea.

Truck hired by Korean Ahgases-

Yeah they need to use that energy in providing subtitles rather than making stupid captions 😑 — ✨☾ (@Anamadheya3) July 14, 2020

Fans deliver their complains and express how frustrated they are at the way JYP Division 2 handles Got7 + hope to see improvement in the future https://t.co/4LO07UnjOP#Got7 pic.twitter.com/R0LfLuOD5t — pannatic (@pannatic) July 21, 2020

