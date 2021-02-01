GOT7 Members Wish Mark Tuan As He 'goes Home'; Say 'see You Again'

Even though he is a prominent member of the famous South Korean band GOT7, Mark Tuan has made his own identity in the world of music and social media as well. The eldest member of the group has now left for the United States of America, owing to a couple of reasons and has been regularly updating his fans of what he is now up to. His GOT7 band members have responded by wishing him luck for his journey ahead. Have a look at the tweets and posts on social media made by GOT7’s Mark Tuan along with his band members as well.

GOT7’s Mark Tuan leaves for the United States

Ever since GOT7 has terminated their contract with their long-time agency JYP Entertainment, fans of the band have expressed their concerns about the future of the group. Mark Tuan has now revealed that he is flying to the United States, and the reason that has been given behind this decision is that the singer has aims of pursuing a solo career in the country, along with being with his family, according to Bollywood Hungama. While this may have resulted in deepening of their concerns, the band members, including Mark, have given them reasons to be completely assured of their future.

The past 7 years have been the best years of my life. Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning. The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end. #GOT7FOREVER pic.twitter.com/WnRK852Txd — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) January 10, 2021

In his tweet, Mark talked about how his journey in the past 7 years with the band has been the “best years” of his life. He further mentioned that it is not the end, but “just the beginning”. He concluded his message by saying that the group will continue bringing their “best versions” to the fans. The group members seem to be tight with each other, as JB, Yugyeom and Jackson even came to meet Mark at the airport. BamBam on the other hand, tweeted an old photo of him with Mark said that he would miss him and would be seeing him “really soon”.

The band had begun back in 2014 with Got It. The band then went on to release quite a few albums, including Breath of Love: Last Piece and Flight Log: Turbulence. The details about the return of the band are awaited.

