GOT7’s Young-Jae Blamed For Bullying In School; JYP Entertainment Releases Statement

Choi Young-Jae is one of the artists from GOT7, a K-pop band formed by JYP Entertainment. An anonymous online user recently accused GOT7's Young-Jae of bullying him in school. The user also mentioned that they both were in Mokpo Technical High School when this incident happened. JYP Entertainment immediately released an official statement on this accusation.

Choi Young-Jae's bullying incident

According to multiple reports by Koreaboo.com, an anonymous online user named ‘A’ recently accused GOT7’s Young-Jae of beating him up and stealing money from him. The user claimed to be intellectually handicapped with hearing impairments. The owners of the account was claimed to be a bunch of people who were bullied by GOT7's Young-Jae. The user mentioned that they were unreasonably hit by GOT7’s Young-Jae and he also stole money from them. The anonymous user then stated the reason to come out with this shocking revelation. They said that they were tired of seeing Young-Jae pretending to be good on TV.

Soon after this became a sensation on the internet, GOT7’s agency JYP Entertainment released an official statement on these accusations. The agency confirmed the news by Choi Young-Jae himself who admitted that he did indulge in some disagreements with the alleged victim that resulted in some violence. In the statement by JYP Entertainment, they stated that they have conferred with Young-Jae about this issue and there was indeed some physical violence between the two. The agency also stated that all other details mentioned by the alleged victim are false.

The anonymous user also claimed that they had mailed JYP Entertainment about this issue but the agency clearly denied it. They stated that the alleged victim had claimed that they mailed about this issue but they did not receive any mail regarding the matter. The agency also stated that they have contacted the alleged victim to investigate the truth of the situation accurately but haven't received any response. The agency later stated that they will continue their investigation on Young-Jae's bullying incident and deal with it accordingly.

Image Source- GOT7's Young-Jae's Instagram

