What Happened To Yugyeom From GOT7? Is GOT7's Yugyeom Leaving JYP?

South Korean singer Yugyeom is currently under the media attention after reports of him leaving the JYP Entertainment surfaced a while ago. The singer belongs to the successful Kpop group GOT7 and is reportedly leaving its management company after his exclusive contract with JYP expires. According to several portals, the singer would be joining successful rapper Jay Park's own hip-hop based label AOMG. Read on to know the answers to the GOT7's fan questions like "What happened to Yugyeom from GOT7?" and "Is GOT7's Yugyeom leaving JYP?"

What happened to Yugyeom from GOT7?

According to a SPOTV website, the exclusive contract of all the 7 GOT7 is going to end in January 2021 itself. The band is currently associated with JYP Entertainment. Currently, the company is discussing future prospects with GOT7 members. However, singer Yugyeom is in talks with Jay Parks' agency AOMG. Although there hasn't been an official announcement from JYP Entertainment regarding this, the agency had earlier told a news outlet that they are in talks with the GOT7 members and are discussing future possibilities with the company. They mentioned that they would make an official statement later.

GOT7's Yugyeom had made his debut back in 2014 when he featured in JYP's GOT7 Kpop group. The singer, the songwriter has contributed to many Kpop tracks for GOT7. Some of his solo songs include names like Dandelion, Happiness and Gratitude, Used to blame and Don’t Think. The singer has participated in over 15 albums released by GOT7. Many fans are however in confusion whether Yugyeom would leave the GOT7 group or would pursue his solo career apart from being a member of GOT7.

For those who are wondering what is happening rn:



YUGYEOM LEAVE GOT7?? THAT IS WRONG



Yugyeom is moving to AOMG Entertainment where the legend JAY PARK is the CEO, you may be wondering "How about GOT7?"



Let's just trust the 7, we know that they will stick together as seven pic.twitter.com/S15P2IZ4nM — 𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐠𝐢𝐢. BEST LEADER DAY (@ttalgiisseunn) January 6, 2021

I really don’t know anything about AOMG but apparently the artists under AOMG have complete creative freedom over their music/work. And I’m so excited for Yugyeom. 😭 — 니콜 (@markbeomnyoung) January 6, 2021

Here is GOT7's Yugyeom's latest music video

GOT7 is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment featuring 7 embers including JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Earlier, GOT7’s Jinyoung was in the news to have signed with BH Entertainment, which is an acting agency. However, JYP is still in talks with Jinyoung regarding renewing his contract as of yet. Some GOT7 fans are also wondering whether the GOT7's members would all leave the group for their solo career or would have a solo career along with having their group too. Meanwhile, today is GOT7's member JB's 27th birthday as well. many fans have flooded the Twitter to wish the GOT7 leader on his birthday today.

