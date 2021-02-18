GOt7's Yugyeom To Feature In AOMG's New Single? Teaser Makes Fans Believe Its True

South Korean singer Yugyeom has been under the media attention ever since he parted ways with JYP Entertainment a while ago. The singer belongs to the successful K-pop band GOT7 and had to leave its management company after his exclusive 7-year contract with JYP expired. Ever since he left his management agency, rumours surfaced that GOT7’s Yugyeom will join the successful rapper Jay Park’s owned hip-hop based label AOMG. Now, AOMG’s recently released teaser hints that the rumours might be true.

Is GOT7’s Yugyeom coming back in AMOG’s new single?

On Thursday, February 18, the management company AOMG, went on to unveil the teaser of their upcoming single. Captioning it as ‘Coming Up Next AOMG’, the teaser showcases a shadow-like figure wearing a cap. The shadow-like figure has an uncanny resemblance with GOT7’s Yugyeom and fans were quick to notice it. Here’s taking a quick look at the recently dropped teaser:

Although the 23-year-old K-pop singer hasn’t officially confirmed his collaboration with AOMG, fans think otherwise. Taking to the micro-blogging site many have expressed that they think Yugyeom is making his comeback again with a new single. The star coming back with a new single theory was supported by fans with their own assumptions.

For some, it was the person’s appearance in the teaser, while for others it was the way he stood in the teaser. The suspense has made many go ‘crazy’. Here’s taking a quick look at the fan reactions on the AMOG’s new single.

I measured it. Its 183 cm yes its yugyeom🤛 pic.twitter.com/MjFmalYGnC — 레이🔗 (@svshipeachi) February 18, 2021

I've connected the dots, kim yugyeom was rumored to join AOMG so definitely THIS IS YUGYEOM BECAUSE IT LOOKS LIKE YUGYEOM THE NECK THE EAR THE EVERYTHING SO THIS IS YUGYEOM, IT REALLY LOOKS YUGYEOM, YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN? IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW. OMG THIS IS DRIVING ME CRAZY pic.twitter.com/EecfGPgO2k — cherry ☾ (@stangot7forbet1) February 18, 2021

It's Yugyeom. I got to trust the bg music, the posture, the style, and the aura 😂 — 🔗 一個人 Alone & OIAM (@svnsjustright) February 18, 2021

About GOT7’s Yugyeom

Yugyeom made his official debut back in 2014, as a member of the boy group GOT7, with their mini album 'Got It?’. Post this, he became a contestant of Mnet’s dance survival show Hit the Stage. In March 2019, Yugyeom debuted as one half of the duo Jus2 alongside fellow leader JB with another mini Focus. Recently, he appeared in the singing competition show, King of Mask Singer as the masked singer Rasberry Wine’. Now, after his departure from JYP Entertainment in January, fans were eagerly waiting to know about the upcoming professional plans of the actor. Amidst this, the newly released teaser has given rise to several fan theories.

