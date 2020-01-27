Grammys 2020 Turns Out To Be A Memorable Night Thanks To THESE Performances

Even though the Grammys 2020 started with paying a tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant at the Staples Centre a.k.a. House of Kobe, the rest of the night turned out to be pretty interesting. Many top artists from the music industry took centre stage and gave some of the most memorable performances the Grammys has ever witnessed. Take a look.

1. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X made the Grammys 2020 a memorable award night with his performance. The Old Town Road singer entered the stage and paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and then went on to perform with K-pop group BTS for a Seoul Town Road version.

The K-pop group and Lil Nas was then joined by the Walmart Yodelling kid a.k.a. Mason Ramsey. The crowd went crazy when Lil Nas’ main man Billy Ray Cyrus joined him on stage during the performance as well.

Also read | Kobe Bryant: Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tributes To The Basketball Legend At Grammys 2020

2. Lizzo

Just like Lil Nas X, Lizzo also started off her performance by paying a tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant. She then went on to perform Cuz I Love You. The Good as Hell singer was sporting a ballgown and was surrounded by a bunch of backup dancers.

She then went on to perform her song Truth Hurts. The performance turned out to be in favour of Lizzo just the way the year in the music industry was favourable to her.

3. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish who is best known for peppy song number Bad Guy stunned the audience and her fans when she belted out a piano rendition of When the Party’s Over. Billie Eilish was joined by her brother and fellow producer and songwriter Finneas. This performance showed the viewers that the 18-year-old has more vocal range than her usual fiery and peppy performances.

4. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato performed at the Grammys 2020 and performed on her brand new song titled Anyone. This is the first time the Stone Cold singer took centre stage after her drug overdose about a year and a half back.

Demi had to restart her performance as she started crying during the first few lines. This emotional performance by Demi Lovato was welcomed with open arms as she received a warm standing ovation at the end of it.

Also read | Grammys 2020: Here's The Complete List Of All The Winners

5. Nipsey Hussle tribute

Meek Mill, YG, John Legend, and DJ Khaled set the bar high when they performed the song Higher as a tribute to their late pal and collaborator Nipsey Hussle. This tribute performance also included a choir dance as a nod to Nipsey’s Habesha roots.

The performance ended with projections of Nipsey, Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Gianna and DJ Khaled yelling 'Rest in Peace, Kobe Bryant, Gianna, log live Nip'.

Also read | Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra's Plunging Gown & Nick Jonas' Gold Suit Will Wow You

Also read | Grammys 2020 Will Have Special All-star Tribute For Prince 2 Days After The Award Ceremony

Image Courtesy: Grammys Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.