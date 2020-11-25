Grammy 2021 Nominations: Anoushka Shankar Nominated For The Best Global Music Album

As a surprise to fans, the Recording Academy recently announced the nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on 24 November 2020. The nominations were announced in a live stream on Tuesday. Beyoncé is leading the 2021 Grammy Awards, with nominations in nine categories, followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa with six. Among the many, Sitar Master and San Dieguito Academy alum, Anoushka Shankar has also been nominated for Best Global Music Album category, previously recognised as Best World Music Album.

The daughter of late Indian music legend Ravi Shankar, Anoushka grew up largely in Encinitas and was credited with six previous Grammy nominations. She is nominated at the Grammy’s 2021 for her six-song 2019 album, "Love Letters," which mixes Indian and Western classical traditions with state-of-the-art pop, Celtic music and more. It's also her first record, on which Anoushka sings, although with only one range.

Grammy 2021 nominations for Best Global Music Album

The singer also shares the nominations for the Best Global Music Album with Antibalas for the album Fu Chronicles, Burna Boy’s album titled Twice As Tall, Bebel Gilberto for the album Agora and Tinariwen’s Amadjar. The music award ceremony will be live-streamed on January 31 at 12:00 pm PT and 3:00 pm ET.

About Love Letters

Anoushka Shankar began working on EP Love Letters after going through a difficult time in her private life. The songs explore the complicated reality of coping with her divorce and her emotional implications. 'Love Letters' is a collection of songs about love, tragic and healing. It features incredible artists including Ibeyi Alev Lenz, Shilpa Rao, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson. This EP is also about power, especially in women, and how art and music can heal even the most broken hearts.

Anoushka Shankar's songs and accolades

Sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar is the daughter of legendary Sitarist Ravi Shankar. She is a remarkable, genre-defying presence in classical, modern, and progressive world music scenes. Her charismatic and spiritual musicality has received a variety of prestigious awards, including six Grammy Awards nominations, recognition as the youngest and first female winner of the British House of Commons Shield, and the Songlines Best Artist Award.

