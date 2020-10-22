2021 Annual Grammy Awards Nominations To Be Announced On November 24

Coming in as a surprise for the fans, the Recording Academy is all set to announce the nominees for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on November 24. According to Variety, the nominations will be announced virtually through an hour-long Livestream that will be moderated by Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason jr. He will be reading categories and will be joined by past Grammy winners, nominees, and hopefuls from remote locations across the country.

The International outlet informed that all the nominees for the 84 categories will be released via a press release and the Recording Academy’s social media platforms. This year the contenders for Album of the Year include The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Fiona Apple. Although Harry Styles’ highly regarded and still resurgent Fine Line didn’t make the Metacritic upper ranks, it did just get named one of the 500 greatest albums of all time on Rolling Stone’s revised list. Apart from the names mentioned above, singer Lady Gaga who hasn’t gotten a nom in the category since 2011, could be a contender with Chromatica.

Other than all, The Weeknd’s chartbuster Blinding Lights looks like an obvious front-runner for Single of the Year, while giving him a cut-throat competition can be pop-star Taylor Swift’s with her track Cardigan. Others in the queue could include, Post Malone’s Circles. Roddy Ricch’s The Box or Megan Thee Stallion, and Beyonce’s Savage. Much to the surprise of the fans and the viewers, K pop band BTS has never received a nomination until now, and with the release of their album, Dynamite, things can pretty change for them. The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

