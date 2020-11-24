Grammy Nominations 2021: How To Watch The Nominations Being Revealed On Livestream?

Grammy awards are considered as the topmost awards in the global music industry. The Grammy nominations 2021 are all set to be revealed today. The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations will be revealed today on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 12 PM according to ET and 9 AM according to ET. Ever since the announcement, a lot of people have been curious to know about how to watch Grammy nominations 2021 and who is going to be a part of this Grammy nominations 2021 revealing ceremony. For all the people who are wondering about the Grammy nominations 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to watch Grammy nominations 2021

The big announcement of Grammy 2021 nominations will happen online in an hour-long Livestream. It will begin at approximately 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. The virtual party of Grammy Awards 2021 will be streamed live on Grammy.com. Users from all over the world can tune to grammy.com at the above mentioned time to watch Grammy 2021 nominations live. Viewers can also watch the live streaming of Grammy 2021 nominations announcement on the social media platforms of the Recording Academy at Facebook and Twitter.

Viewing guide to Grammy nominations 2021

The complete #GRAMMYs nominations viewing guide. 🎵✨



RT if you're ready for the big reveal. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hlXabFct9G — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

There are a total of 84 categories in the 63rd annual Grammy Awards 2021. Immediately after the live event, all the nominees for the 84 categories will be released in a press release. This press release will also be available on the official website of the Grammys. It will also be made available on the social media platform of the Recording Academy. Selected clips of each participant will also be made available. Here is a look at the official announcement regarding the Grammy nominations 2021.

It's that time of the year. ✨ #GRAMMYs nominations are this Tuesday, November 24! 🎤



We're revealing who is nominated for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards during a one-hour livestream starting at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT. 📲 pic.twitter.com/WOFG4RJfCN — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 23, 2020

Grammy nominations 2021

Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. will be revealing the Grammy 2021 nominations. He will be joined by past Grammy winners, nominees and hopefuls from remote locations across the country as he reveals the nominees for all 84 categories. Popular music artists like Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap, The Talk host Sharon Osbourne, CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, among others will also be a part of the Grammy 2021 nominations Livestream. The 63rd Grammy Awards 2021 will be broadcast next year on January 31. It will be aired in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network at 8 PM according to ET and 5 PM according to PT on January 31, 2021.

Image Credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs Twitter

