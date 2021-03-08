Grammys 2021: BTS, Taylor Swift And Other Artists Set To Perform At The Award Ceremony

Grammys 2021 date has finally been announced and it is scheduled to be on March 15, 2021. They recently announced the entire lineup of performers. The lineup for this year is to include popular singers like Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles and many more.

Grammys 2021 to feature BTS, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles as performers

After announcing the Grammys 2021 date, they revealed the entire lineup of performers for the music event. This year's nominated artists like BTS, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Cardi B, Dababy, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Bad Bunny, Chris Martin, Haim and Black Pumas. BTS fans were eagerly waiting for them to sing at the Grammys.

The BTS artists made their debut performance at Grammys 2021, however, it was in a collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X. This will be the first-ever solo performance of the septet on the stage at music's biggest night. This is also the first-ever nomination at the Grammys. They're nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Dynamite which was on the Billboard Hot 100 songs.

Taylor Swift is a 10 time Grammy winner and now has several other nominations for her songs. She has been nominated for her Billboard 200 No. 1 album Folklore as the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. She is also nominated for the Best Pop/Solo Performance for her single Cardigan and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Exile ft. Bon Iver. She has been nominated for Beautiful Ghosts as the Best Song Written for Visual Media.

This year singer Harry Styles will also be nominated for the Grammys for the first time ever. He is nominated for the Best Pop Vocal Album for his Billboard 200 No.1 album Fine Line. He is also nominated for his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Watermelon Sugar as the Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video for Adore You. Other Grammys 2021 performers include Brandi Carlile, Killer Mike, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Brittany Howard, Kendrick Sampson, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Roddy Ricch and Tamika Mallory.

