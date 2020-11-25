Grammys 2021: Here's A Complete List Of 2021 Grammy Nominees

The 63rd Grammy Awards committee recently announced all the artists and their work that is nominated currently for Grammys 2021 today on a live stream. The ceremony will take place on January 31, and the event will be hosted by Trevor Noah. Here's a look at Grammys 2021 nominations:

Grammys 2021 nominees full list

Album of The Year

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko “Black Pumas” (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas “Everyday Life” — Coldplay “Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier “Women in Music Pt. III” — Haim “Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa “Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone “Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé “Colors” — Black Pumas “Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch “Say So” — Doja Cat “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa “Circles” — Post Malone “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé) “The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch) “Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) “Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone) “Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa) “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) “I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) “If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

New Artists

Ingrid Andress Phoebe Bridgers Chika Noah Cyrus D Smoke Doja Cat Kaytranada Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy“ — Justin Bieber “Say So“ — Doja Cat “Everything I Wanted“ — Billie Eilish “Don’t Start Now“ — Dua Lipa “Watermelon Sugar“ — Harry Styles “Cardigan“ — Taylor Swift

Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Día (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy “Intentions” — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo “Dynamite” — BTS “Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande “Exile” — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Pop Vocal Album

“Changes” — Justin Bieber “Chromatica” — Lady Gaga “Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa “Fine Line” — Harry Styles “Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter — Harry Connick, Jr. American Standard — James Taylor Unfollow The Rules — Rufus Wainwright Judy — Renée Zellweger

Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan Paper Tiger — Bill Burr 23 Hours To K

Rock Album

A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C. Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka Daylight — Grace Potter Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson The New Abnormal — The Strokes

Rock Performance

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple “Not” — Big Thief “Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers “The Steps” — HAIM “Stay High” — Brittany Howard “Daylight” — Grace Potter

Rock Songs

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers) “Lost In Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala) “Not” — Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief) “Shameika” — Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple) “Stay High” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple Hyperspace — Beck Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers Jaime — Brittany Howard The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons Take Time — Giveon To Feel Loved — Luke James Bigger Love — John Legend All Rise — Gregory Porter

Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle Free Nationals — Free Nationals F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper It Is What It Is — Thundercat

Traditional R&B Performance

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me” — Chloe X Halle ”Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore “Anything For You” — Ledisi “Distance” — Yebba

R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder“ — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend “Black Parade“ — Beyoncé “All I Need“ — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign “Goat Head“ — Brittany Howard “See Me“ — Emily King

R&B Songs

“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) “Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, Songwriters (Beyoncé) “Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, Songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang) “Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, Songwriters (Chloe X Halle) “Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Traditional R&B Performances

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me” — Chloe X Halle ”Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore “Anything For You” — Ledisi “Distance” — Yebba

Rap Album

Black Habits — D Smoke Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica King’s Disease — Nas The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9”

Rap/Sung Performance

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Melodic Rap Performances

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch “Laugh now, Cry Later” — Drake Featuring Lil Durk “Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak “The Box” — Roddy Ricch “Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott

Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby) “The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch) “Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk) “Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch) “Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

Dance Recordings

On My Mind: Diplo & Sidepiece — Diplo & Sidepiece, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer My High Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai — Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer The Difference: Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi — Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer Both Of Us: Jayda G — Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers 10% Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis — Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer

Dance Album (EDM):

Kick I — Arca Planet’s Mad — Baauer Energy — Disclosure Bubba — Kaytranada Good Faith — Madeon

Country Song

“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) “The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris) “Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) “More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress) “Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Country Solo Performances

“Stick That In Your Country Song” — Eric Church “Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark “When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill “Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton ‘Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

Country/Duo Group Performances

All Night — Brothers Osborne 10,000 Hours — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber Ocean — Lady A Sugar Coat — Little Big Town Some People Do — Old Dominion

Country Album

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark Wildcard — Miranda Lambert Nightfall — Little Big Town Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Gospel Performance/ Songs

“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III “Release (LIVE)” — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, Songwriter “Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, Songwriters “Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, Songwriter “Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb Mcreynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, Songwriters

Gospel Albums

2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy My Tribute — Myron Butler Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard Gospel According To Pj — Pj Morton Kierra — Kierra Sheard

Contemporary Christan Song/ Music Performance

“The Blessing (LIVE)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, Songwriters “Sunday Morning” — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, Songwriters “Holy Water We The Kingdom” — Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, Songwriters “Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, Songwriters “There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, Songwriters

Contemporary Christan Music Album

Run to the Father — Cody Carnes All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free Holy Water — We The Kingdom Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells Jesus Is King — Kanye West

Roots Gospel Album

Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop 20/20 — The Crabb Family What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny Por Primera Vez — Camilo Mesa Para Dos — Kany García Pausa — Ricky Martin 3:33 — Debi Nova

Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura — Bajofondo Monstruo — Cami Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

Regional Mexican Music

Hecho En México — Alejandro Fernández La Serenata — Lupita Infante Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez Ayayay! — Christian Nodal

Tropical Latin Album

Mi Tumbao — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” Infinito — Edwin Bonilla Sigo Cantando Al Amor (DELUXE) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis 40 — Grupo Niche Memorias De Navidad — Víctor Manuelle

American Album

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz El Dorado — Marcus King Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

American Roots Performance

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep In Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short And Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything” — John Prine

American Roots Song

Cabin — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, Songwriters (The Secret Sisters) Ceiling To The Floor — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, Songwriters (Sierra Hull) Hometown — Sarah Jarosz, Songwriter (Sarah Jarosz) I Remember Everything — Pat Mclaughlin & John Prine, Songwriters (John Prine) Man Without A Soul — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, Songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters All the Good Times — Gillian Welch & David Rawling

Blue Grass Album

Man On Fire — Danny Barnes To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers Home — Billy Strings The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 (Various Artists)

Other

TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM:

All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush

CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM:

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band The Juice — G. Love Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM: My Relatives “NIKSO Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours Lovely Sunrise — Nā Wai ʽehā Atmosphere New Orleans — Nightcrawlers A Tribute To Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia

REGGAE ALBUM:

Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton Higher Place — Skip Marley It All Comes Back To Love — Maxi Priest Got To Be Tough — Toots & The Maytals One World — The Wailers WORLD MUSIC ALBUM: FU Chronicles — Antibalas Twice As Tall — Burna Boy Agora — Bebel Gilberto Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar Amadjar — Tinariwen

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM:

Axiom — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste Take The Stairs — Black Violin Americana — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell Live At The Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy

METAL PERFORMANCE:

“Bum-Rush“ — Body Count “Underneath“ — Code Orange “The In-Between“ — In This Moment “Bloodmoney“ — Poppy “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)“ – LIVE — Power Trip

JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM:

Ona — Thana Alexa Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington

IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO:

Guinevere — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Soloist Track From: Axiom Pachamama — Regina Carter, Soloist Track From: Ona (Thana Alexa) Celia — Gerald Clayton, Soloist All Blues — Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade) Moe Honk — Joshua Redman, Soloist Track From: Roundagain (Redman Mehldau Mcbride Blade)

JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM:

On The Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment — Ambrose Akinmusire Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science Happening: Live at The Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade Roundagain — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM:

Dialogues on Race — Gregg August Monk’estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band Songs You Like A Lot — John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra

LATIN JAZZ ALBUM:

Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra Four Questions — Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra City Of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro Viento Y Tiempo - Live At Blue Note — Tokyo Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola Trane’s Delight — Poncho Sanchez

NEW AGE ALBUM:

Songs From The Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith Periphery — Priya Darshini Form//Less — Superposition More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West Meditations — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste SPOKEN WORD ALBUM: Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM:

All The Ladies — Joanie Leeds Be A Pain: An Album For Young (And Old) Leaders — Alastair Moock And Friends I’m An Optimist — Dog On Fleas Songs For Singin’ — The Okee Dokee Brothers Wild Life — Justin Roberts

MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM:

Amélie — Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan Mccarthy & Jez Unwin, Principal Soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, Producers; Nathan Tysen, Lyricist; Daniel Messe, Composer & Lyricist (Original London Cast) American Utopia On Broadway — David Byrne, Principal Soloist; David Byrne, Producer (David Byrne, Composer & Lyricist) (Original Cast) Jagged Little Pill — Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, Principal Soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, Producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, Lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast) Little Shop Of Horrors — Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, Principal Soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, Producers (Alan Menken, Composer; Howard Ashman, Lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast) The Prince Of Egypt — Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, Principal Soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, Producers; Stephen Schwartz, Composer & Lyricist (Original Cast) Soft Power — Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, Principal Soloists; Matt Stine, Producer; David Henry Hwang, Lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, Composer & Lyricist (Original Cast)

SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA:

“Beautiful Ghosts” [From “Cats”] — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, Songwriters (Taylor Swift) “Carried Me With You” [From “Onward”] — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile) “Into The Unknown” [From “Frozen 2"] — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, Songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora) “No Time To Die” [From “No Time To Die”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish) “Stand Up” [From “Harriet”] — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR A VISUAL MEDIA:

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” (Various Artists) “Bill & Ted Face The Music” (Various Artists) “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga” (Various Artists) “Frozen 2" (Various Artists) “Jojo Rabbit” (Various Artists)

SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR A VISUAL MEDIA:

“Ad Astra” — Max Richter, Composer “Becoming” — Kamasi Washington, Composer “Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, Composer “1917" — Thomas Newman, Composer “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” — John Williams, Composer

MUSIC FILM:

“Beastie Boys Story” — Beastie Boys “Black Is King” — Beyoncé “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” — Freestyle Love Supreme “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” — ZZ Top

MUSIC VIDEO:

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, Video Directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, Video Producers “Life Is Good Future,” featuring Drake — Julien Christian Lutz, Video Director; Harv Glazer, Video Producer “Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer “Adore You,” Harry Styles — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer “Goliath” — Woodkid Yoann Lemoine, Video Director

INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION:

Baby Jack — Arturo O’Farrill, Composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra) Be Water II — Christian Sands, Composer (Christian Sands) Plumfield — Alexandre Desplat, Composer (Alexandre Desplat) Sputnik — Maria Schneider, Composer (Maria Schneider) Strata — Remy Le Boeuf, Composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)

ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA:

Bathroom Dance — Hildur Guðnadóttir, Arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir) Donna Lee — John Beasley, Arranger (John Beasley) Honeymooners — Remy Le Boeuf, Arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows) Lift Every Voice And Sing — Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, Arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea) Uranus: The Magician Jeremy Levy, Arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL AND VOCALS:

Asas Fechadas — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, Arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole) Desert Song — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, Arrangers (Säje) From This Place — Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, Arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello) He Won’t Hold You — Jacob Collier, Arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody) Slow Burn — Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, Arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)

RECORDING PACKAGING:

Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, Art Director (Coldplay) Funeral — Kyle Goen, Art Director (Lil Wayne) Healer Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, Art Directors (Grouplove) On Circles — Jordan Butcher, Art Director (Caspian) Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, Art Directors (Desert Sessions)

BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE:

Flaming Pie (COLLECTOR’S Edition) — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul Mccartney & James Musgrave, Art Directors (Paul Mccartney) Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, Art Directors (Grateful Dead) Mode Jeff Schulz, Art Director (Depeche Mode) Ode To Joy — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, Art Directors (Wilco) The Story Of Ghostly International — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, Art Directors (Various Artists)

ALBUM NOTES:

At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926 — Tim Brooks, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists) The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists) Dead Man’s Pop — Bob Mehr, Album Notes Writer (The Replacements) The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business — Colin Hancock, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists) Out Of A Clear Blue Sky — David Sager, Album Notes Writer (Nat Brusiloff)

HISTORICAL ALBUM:

Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, Compilation Producers; Richard Martin, Mastering Engineer (Unique Quartette) Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943) — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, Compilation Producers; Matthew Lutthans, Mastering Engineer (Nat King Cole) It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Compilation Producers; Michael Graves, Mastering Engineer (Mister Rogers) 1999 Super Deluxe Edition — Michael Howe, Compilation Producer; Bernie Grundman, Mastering Engineer (Prince) Souvenir — Carolyn Agger, Compilation Producer; Miles Showell, Mastering Engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark) Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions — Béla Fleck, Compilation Producer; Richard Dodd, Mastering Engineer (Béla Fleck)

ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL:

Black Hole Rainbow — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Mastering Engineer (Devon Gilfillian) Expectations — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, Engineers; Paul Blakemore, Mastering Engineer (Katie Pruitt) Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Beck) Jaime Shawn Everett, Engineer; Shawn Everett, Mastering Engineer (Brittany Howard) 25 Trips — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, Engineers; Adam Grover, Mastering Engineer (Sierra Hull)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL:

Jack Antonoff Dan Auerbach Dave Cobb Flying Lotus Andrew Watt

REMIXED RECORDING:

Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — Rac, Remixer (Phil Good) Imaginary Friends (MORGAN Page Remix) — Morgan Page, Remixer (Deadmau5) Praying For You (LOUIE Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.) Roses (IMANBEK Remix) — Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (SAINt Jhn) Young & Alive (BAZZI Vs. Haywyre Remix) — Haywyre, Remixer (Bazzi)

IMMERSIVE STUDIO ALBUM:

Due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs for Best Immersive Audio Album will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category.

ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL:

Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua Gershwin: Porgy And Bess Hynes: Fields Ives: Complete Symphonies Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL:

Blanton Alspaugh David Frost Jesse Lewis Dmitriy Lipay Elaine Martone

OPERA RECORDING:

Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen — Gil Rose, Conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, Producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus) Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players — William Boggs, Conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus) Gershwin: Porgy And Bess — David Robertson, Conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, Producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Handel: Agrippina — Maxim Emelyanychev, Conductor; Joyce Didonato; Daniel Zalay, Producer (Il Pomo D’oro) Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg — Donald Runnicles, Conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, Producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE:

Aspects Of America - Pulitzer Edition — Carlos Kalmar, Conductor (Oregon Symphony) Concurrence — Daníel Bjarnason, Conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra) Copland: Symphony No. 3 — Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor (San Francisco Symphony) Ives: Complete Symphonies — Gustavo Dudamel, Conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Hannu Lintu, Conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

CHORAL PERFORMANCE:

Carthage — Donald Nally, Conductor (The Crossing) Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua — Joann Falletta, Conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, Chorus Masters (James K. Bass, J’nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & Ucla Chamber Singers) Kastalsky: Requiem — Leonard Slatkin, Conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, Chorus Masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir) Moravec: Sanctuary Road — Kent Tritle, Conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus) Once Upon A Time — Matthew Guard, Conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE:

Contemporary Voices — Pacifica Quartet Healing Modes — Brooklyn Rider Hearne, T.: Place — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra Hynes: Fields — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion The Schumann Quartets — Dover Quartet

CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO:

Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, Conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas — Igor Levit Bohemian Tales — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, Conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks) Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra — Richard O’neill; David Alan Miller, Conductor (Albany Symphony)

CLASSICAL SOLO ALBUM VOCAL:

American Composers At Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux) Clairières - Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, Accompanist Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, Conductor (Il Giardino Armonico) A Lad’s Love — Brian Giebler; Steven Mcghee, Accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell) Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, Conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM:

Adès Conducts Adès — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, Conductor; Nick Squire, Producer Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin — Clément Mao-Takacs, Conductor; Hans Kipfer, Producer Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto — José Serebrier, Conductor; Jens Braun, Producer Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, Producer Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, Conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer

Contemporary Classical Musical Composition

Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra — Thomas Adès, Composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra) Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua — Richard Danielpour, Composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, Ucla Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus) Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players — Carlisle Floyd, Composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra) Hearne, T.: Place — Ted Hearne, Composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra) Rouse: Symphony No. 5 — Christopher Rouse, Composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

