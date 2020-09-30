Latin Grammy Award Nominations: J Balvin And Bad Bunny Lead The Pack; Read Details

The Latin Recording Academy has revealed the nominees for this year's annual Latin Grammy Awards. Surprisingly, Bad Bunny, who has been making the headlines recently for his relationship controversy has received nine nominations at the auspicious award ceremony. However, J Balvin has crushed the numbers too by being nominated for 13 awards which also includes the Record and Album of the year.

21st Latin Grammy Awards nominees

Last year, the Latin Recording Academy (LARAS) had come under major scrutiny for not nominating Urban Latin artists. The decision to not nominate certain artists had sparked a fire on social media with fans saying that not nominating Reggaeton artists was an insult to Latin Grammys itself. However, it looks like this year-round, the academy has set its course straight by bringing in Reggaeton under multiple nominations including adding on a category named 'Best Reggaeton Performance'.

J Balvin has been nominated in 13 categories which include Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Urban Music Album, Best Rap/Hip-Hop song, Best Urban Fusion Performance, and many more. Bad Bunny, on the other hand, Bad Bunny stands tall with nine nominations including the Album Of The Year. Balvin has swept the floor clean with multiple nominations. He will be featured twice in the Record of the year category having his solo Rojo and his collaboration with Daddy Yankee, Anuel, KAROL G, and Ozuna's China.

Rosalía has basked the glory last year when she won Album of the year for her El Mal Querer album is also up for the Best Urban fusion/performance for Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi. Her collaboration with Travis Scott has also been recognised by the academy as the song TKN is up for the Best Short Form Music Video category. Azul by J Balvin has been nominated for the Best Urban/Fusion performance of the year.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Latin Grammy Academy resorted to an online entry and voting process. It was held from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2020. With the latest categories added on to the award ceremony, the representation of Reggaeton has taken to the forefront. The 21stLatin Grammy Awards will be taking place on November 19, 2020.

