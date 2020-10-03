LL Cool J Feels Kanye Should Have Urinated On His Yeezy Instead Of A Grammy Award

LL Cool J recently spoke about how he felt when Kanye West filmed a video urinating on a Grammy. LL admitted that having been associated with the Grammy’s for 5 years, he did not like the disrespectful behaviour that Kanye showed towards the prestigious awards trophy. The American rapper admitted that even though the Grammys has made some mistakes in the past, Kanye should just “piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy”.

LL Cool J slams Kanye for pissing at Grammys

American rapper LL Cool J recently appeared on Desus & Mero where he got candid and revealed a few things about himself. The rapper opened up about how he felt when he saw the “disrespectful” stunt that Kanye did, after which his Twitter handle too was temporarily suspended last month. LL Cool threw a little shade on Kanye’s Yeezy sneakers and said:

With all due respect, I think Kanye should just—maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy, Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that sh*t. I didn't love that sh*t, because I've been with the Grammys for five years. I don't understand this constant disrespect. Look, now don't get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they (the Recording Academy) are not without flaw ... but piss on one those f*****g space shoes or something ... C'mon, man. What the f*** is he doing?

LL Cool J admitted that Grammy has made some shocking decisions in the past by not awarding certain musicians. The rapper further stated in the interview that he personally had felt bad when a certain musician was not nominated for the awards that year and another singer was not awarded even though he had delivered some really good music pieces that year. However, LL feels that despite everything Grammys “didn’t get everything wrong either”.

Kanye West has been awarded Grammys a total of 21 times throughout his career.

