Guru Nanak Jayanti: Neha Kakkar, Diljit Dosanjh And Other Celebs Wish On Gurpurab 2020

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 is being celebrated all over the world today on November 30, 2020. The day is celebrated on the full moon day to commemorate the birth of Guru Nanak. He was the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru. The day is one of the most sacred festivals among the Sikh community. The Sikh community gathers at Gurudwaras and sing hymns on the day. Gurudwaras around the world are decorated and people visit there to celebrate the day.

The day is also known as Gurpurab, Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti. On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab 2020, several celebrities from the entertainment industry took to their official social media handles and wished their fans on Gurpurab 2020. Here is a look at the Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes shared by some of the celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Celebrities wish their fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Guru Nanak Dev. She captioned the picture as, “Waheguru Ji Sukh Rakhan! ♥ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ¼”. As soon as he shared the picture, Neha Kakkar’s husband, Rohanpreet Singh also commented with the same message. Here is a look at Neha Kakkar’s Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes.

Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh also shared a short video clip on the occasion of Gurpurab 2020. In the video, a Punjabi song is playing in the background with the visuals of Guru Nanak Dev. He also captioned the video with a heartfelt caption. He wished his fans by saying “Gurpurab Dian Sab Sangtan Nu Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan ðŸ™ðŸ¾”

Honey Singh

Rapper singer Honney Singh also wished everyone with Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes. He took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture with a short caption. He had also shared the same picture on his Instagram story. He captioned the video by saying “Dhan Guru Nanak Ek Onkar!!” He also used the hashtags, #GuruNanakJayanti2020 and #JaiJawanJaiKisssan.

Badshah

Rapper Badshah also shared a picture of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his official Instagram account. Fans have been dropping comments on the post and wishing each other a happy Guru Nanak Jayanti. He simply captioned this post as “Happy Gurupurab ðŸ™” Here is a look at Badshah’s Instagram post.

Harrdy Sandhu

Harrdy Sandhu is also among the celebrities who wished on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020. He shared a picture of a Gurudwara in the night on his Instagram story and captioned it with Happy Gurpurab. The Gurudwara looks radiant as it is decorated with lights for Gurpurab 2020.

