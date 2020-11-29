Is Guru Nanak Jayanti A National Holiday? Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

Devotees mark Guru Nanak Jayanti to celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was the founder of Sikhism and the first of 10 Gurus. Guru Nanak Dev Ji also inspired people across the globe with his teachings as Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. This time, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 will fall on November 30, 2020, Monday. However, many people are wondering is Guru Nanak Jayanti a national holiday. So, we have mentioned everything to clarify details about Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 that you must check out right away:

Holidays list 2020: Is Guru Nanak Jayanti a national holiday?

Guru Nanak Jayanti takes place every year on the full moon day of Kartik month. People decorate Gurudwaras with beautiful lights, flowers, and ribbons. Moreover, they organise Langer during the evening for devotees to rejoice this occasion. But is Guru Nanak Jayanti public holiday?

Guru Nanak Jayanti public holiday

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a national holiday. On this day, schools, most government offices, and several businesses remained close. So, it marks a day off for the general public all over the country. There are fourteen states in which people will observe an off. They include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Everything to know about Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020

As Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 is a Sikh festival, people following the same religion rejoice this day. While different demographic groups in the country including Hindus and the secular public enjoy it, the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti is major in the state of Punjab. Besides following the rituals and the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, people organise langar and several events.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 celebration

Sikh people perform Akhand Path for several hours before the start of the event. They recite famous poems from Guru Granth Sahib and prayers. Later on, one day before the festival, they whole-heartedly participate in Nagarkitan. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, people rejoice delicious meal and attend prayer sessions during the evening.

