Guru Randhawa Posts Video From 'Mehendi Wale Haath' Set, Sanjana Calls It 'special'

Guru Randhawa is currently riding high on the success of his latest track titled Mehendi Wale Haath, which was released three weeks ago and has already garnered 55 million views on Youtube. The popular singer took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes video with his co-star Sanjana Sanghi and thanked his fans for the love they have showered on his song. Read on to know more about his latest Instagram post.

Guru Randhawa thanks fans for their love for Mehendi Wale Haath song

High Rated Gabru singer Guru Randhawa shared a behind the scenes video on Instagram recently where he and his co-star Sanjana Sanghi could be seen trying to maintain a neutral expression for the cover picture of the song, but they fail to do so and end up laughing every time. Guru could be seen in his defense personnel look, as he donned the Indian Army uniform with a rifle in his hands, while Sanjana looked stunning in her baby pink-beige colored bridal wear. Guru captioned the post, "Your love for Mehendi wale haath is increasing everyday. Thanks for your support â¤ï¸ @sanjanasanghi96 this video is my fav now ðŸ˜" You can see the hilarious video here.

Guru Randhawa has a massive fan following of 22.4 million people on Instagram and his video from the sets of Mehendi Wale Haath has been viewed around 2.7 million times in the last few hours, ever since it was posted. A lot of people commented on his post, including actor Mrunal Thakur, who wrote, "There he is! smiling all the time hahahahahahaa ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£" and his co-star Sanjana commented, "Most special moments â¤ï¸ @gururandhawa". You can see some of the comments on his post here.

Recently, Sanjana Sanghi also took to her Instagram handle and thanked her fans for showering love on her new song with Guru Randhawa. She posted a picture in traditional wear on Republic Day and captioned her post, "A big smile in the spirit of celebration of our beautiful nation, the core message of #MehendiWaaleHaath and the endless love you have shown our song. ðŸ™ Happy Republic Day! ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³" (sic).

Image Credits: Guru Randhawa Official Instagram Account

