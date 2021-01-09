Guru Randhawa Reveals Release Date Of New Song With Sanjana Sanghi; Details Inside

On January 8, 2021, Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram handle and shared a still from his upcoming song Mehendi Wale Haath. In the picture, Guru and Sanjana Sanghi can be seen lying on the bed of corns. The duo looks happy enjoying their time together while shooting for the song. While sharing the snippet, Guru informed his fans that the new song will be releasing on January 14, 2021, on YouTube.

Guru Randhawa and Sanjana Sanghi song release date

The song which is produced by T-series and Bhushan Kumar will feature Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi and the singer-composer Guru in the lead roles. The song is composed by Sachet-Parampara. In the picture, Sanjana can be seen wearing a red and golden coloured ethnic dress while Guru can be seen wearing a multi-coloured checked shirt with a beige sweater and navy blue trousers. In the caption, the Punjabi singer wrote, “Feel the love in its purest form with ‘#MehendiWaleHaath’ releasing on 14th January. Stay tuned!”.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the duo’s fans showed their excitement in the comments section. A fan commented, “Oiiii hoyyeeee” with several red hearts, while another one called the duo ‘awesome’ and dropped fire emoticons. A user wrote, “Very Excited” in the comment. Another user commented, “Can’t wait” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. One of his fans commented, “Excitement on peak”.

Guru Randhawa and Sanjana Sanghi's song

Guru Randhawa is an active Instagram user and constantly shares snippets of his professional and personal lives with his fans. In his another recent post, he shared a picture with his co-actor Sanjana and left his fans excited about their upcoming music video. Guru captioned the picture as, “New Year, NEW SONG with @sanjanasanghi96” with a red heart. The Dil Bechara actor also shared the same picture and wrote, “Kicking off the new year with a new song alongside my fave @gururandhawa”.

Earlier, the same day, Guru posted a snippet on Instagram, where Sanjana’s face isn’t visible. The caption of the post read, “New Year, New Beginnings”. Many of his fans and colleagues from the industry speculated that the girl in the picture is his partner and congratulated the singer in the comments.

Image Source: Guru Randhawa Instagram

