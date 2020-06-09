Guru Randhawa Releases His First Ever Spanish Song With Pitbull Titled 'Mueve La Cintura'

Singer Guru Randhawa is back with his second collaboration with global artist Pitbull for his maiden Spanish number, 'Mueve La Cintura', which was released on Pitbull's YouTube channel yesterday. Guru's fans seem to be enjoying his new avatar as the song was released on Twitter and YouTube.

Guru, known among many others for numbers such as 'Lagdi Lahore di,' 'High Rated Gabru' and 'Patola,' was on a roll working with international pop stars around the world. After giving Pitbull 'Slowly Slowly' a super-successful album, their new release is certainly a treat for their fans and music lovers from both continents.

Guru Randhawa took to Instagram to share the news with his fans regarding the release of the song. The singer shared a one-minute video from the song giving fans a glimpse of it. In the video, one can notice Guru Randhawa, Pitbull and Tito El PatroÌn have a gala time at the shack. Watch a glimpse of the video below.

Fans react

Fans went on to praise the singer for his achievements and also for his latest music. And seems like it was not just fans who went on to praise the singer, Guru Randhawa’s friends and co-singers from the industry also went all out to laud him for his new song. Friends such as Badshah, Urvashi Rautela and many more also commented on the post. Check out a few comments below.

This isn't the first time they have both worked together and reunited after a year. Last year, Pitbull featured Slowly Slowly on Guru Randhawa's song.

During a recent interview, Guru Randhawa revealed that this is his first Spanish song ever and it is such a groovy dance track. He said that he and Pitbull worked on it soon after their first collaboration, 'slowly slowly,' and it was Pitbull's idea to do something like this and we shot it last year in the United States.

He further went on to explain his experience of working with Pitbull where he said that he had fun shooting with him and Pitbull has also been supportive. He also said that he is very excited to see Indian fans grooving to it and also thanked them for their support.

