Guru Randhawa Releases 'Surma Surma' In Collaboration With Jay Sean

Guru Randhawa has become one of the most popular artists in Bollywood. Last year, this singing sensation had his first international collaboration with the American rapper, Pitbull. They collaborated on Slowly Slowly. According to reports, the Punjabi singer will now have his second international collaboration with Jay Sean.

Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean have collaborated on the upcoming song, Surma Surma. The music director of the song is Vee. DirectorGifty worked on the technical part of the video song of Surma Surma. He had also worked earlier on Guru Randhawa’s last international collaboration with Pitbull. Slowly Slowly gained a lot of appreciation for both Randhawa and DirectorGifty. Expectations from Surma Surma have gone high because of this reason.

The poster of Surma Surma by Guru Randhawa in collaboration with Jay Sean is out. It has been shared by Randhawa on his social media handles. The poster seems to have impressed fans. People are expecting a fantastic number from the Punjabi singer. Surma Surma released today at 11 am.

Watch Surma Surma by Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean here:

