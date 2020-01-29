Little Boy Dancing To Guru Randhawa’s Song Wins Praise From Singer, Netizens

A boy from Rajasthan has become an online sensation and an overnight star after he posted a video performing singer Guru Randhawa’s song which was appreciated and shared by the artist himself on Instagram. In a social media post that the singer shared, a young boy can be seen grooving on the artist’s famous soundtrack, a super hit tune amongst the audience, High Rated Gabru.

Artist thanked the boy for choosing to dance on his song

People have poured in huge applauds and praises for the young boy whose name is reportedly Deepak. The artist, Guru, shared an inspiring caption promoting the boy’s talent and thanking him for choosing to dance on his song. He wrote that the video needs to be seen and promoted and that he was impressed to see such a great talent blooming with in the country. He also mentioned that he would like to cast the boy alongside himself in one of his music videos in the future. The singer also expressed the desire to meet the boy and inquired his whereabouts.

In another post that Guru shared on the microblogging site Twitter, he wrote that he would like the boy to get in touch with him. Internet users couldn’t contain the joy of seeing their favourite artist respond to a video of a fan and requested him to bring the boy on stage for a performance.

Superstar. Pls get in touch with @GsChandhok and would love to meet Deepak soon. Love 🔥 https://t.co/P0tVl8Ryn5 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) January 27, 2020

Some said that Guru had an extremely modest heart and thanked him for promoting an ordinary boy’s talent in an extraordinary, compassionate manner. Some people called the boy lucky to be featured on Guru Randhwa’s profile and that he is expressing the desire to meet the little boy. Fans also poured in praises for the singer’s work and called him an inspiration for the young generation.

He would've out beaten Michael Jackson — Subhash P (@SubhashP63) January 25, 2020

This kid is going places ! — The Great Awakening (@OffTheMenu67) January 24, 2020

Bravo...👏 — Jigar Patel (@jigark7) January 24, 2020

@GuruOfficial Bhai your song is good He is simply AWESOME. Plz make him famous, he deserves. — Brigadier Suryadev Singh🍥🇮🇳 (@OWineCho) January 24, 2020

Beautiful !! ❤👏🏻 — Thakur Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳 (@SakshiSinghTha2) January 24, 2020

