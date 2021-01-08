Guru Randhawa Reveals Identity Of Mysterious Girl, Announces 'new Song In New Year'

Guru Randhawa stirred up the heat in the media headlines after sharing a mysterious post on social media, wherein he shared a candid picture of him with some anonymous girl. Within hours of the picture post, reports speculated that the Punjabi singer is getting engaged. However, Guru Randhawa shared another post on Jan 7 which revealed the mystery girl is actor Sanjana Sanghi and the former is releasing a new song with the actor.

Guru Randhawa cleared the air by taking to his Instagram handle and sharing the below post. He shared a picture with Sanjana Sanghi dressed in all ethnic attire. Sharing the picture on social media, Guru Randhawa wrote, "New Year, NEW SONG with Sanjana Sanghi". Take a look at Guru Randhawa's Instagram post.

Guru & Sanjana collaborate for a new song

In this Instagram post, Guru Randhawa was spotted in a black coloured Pathani suit. He sported a pair of black sandals with this outfit. On the other hand, Sanjana Sanghi stunned in an orange suit piece. She accessorised her look with golden bangles and mang tikka. It seems Guru Randhawa and Sanjana Sanghi have got fans excited about their pairing.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Guru Randhawa were surprised by the revelation. Singer and rapper Badshah commented on Guru Randhawa's song post. He wrote, "Abbey yaar" with disappointment. Singer Juggy D also added, "You made April fool of everyone in January". As seen in the comment section, fans were excited for Guru Randhawa's new song in this new year. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A day ago, Guru Randhawa had shared a mysterious post on social media. The singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him with a girl holding her hand. However, the girl's face wasn't visible in this picture that speculated various rumours. With celebs like Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Kajal Aggarwal, Hardik Pandya and many others getting married in 2020, rumours of Guru Randhawa's wedding were also speculated. The singer's caption added more to the ongoing fire. He wrote, "New Year, New Beginnings". Take a look at Guru Randhawa's Instagram post.

