Guru Randhawa, Sanjana Sanghi's next song 'Mehendi Wala Haath' is dedicated to bravehearts

Singer Guru Randhawa who is all set to treat fans with another soul-stirring song Mehendi Wale Haath with actress Sanjana Sanghi, recently revealed that the song is dedicated to all the brave hearts. The singer shared a BTS picture from the song on Instagram where he can be seen dressed in an army uniform.

Guru Randhawa's next is a tribute to brave hearts

He captioned the post and informed that his upcoming single will be dedicated to all the brave hearts who set a true example by loving their country. “ My new single is dedicated to the bravest hearts who set a true example of what is it to love and be there for your countrymen. Am glad to redefine this love with #MehendiWaleHaath releasing on 14th January. Stay tuned!” he wrote. Apart from this, the singer also earlier in the day released the teaser of the upcoming song on Instagram. With Mehendi Wale Haath, the audiences will witness an emotional and soulful side of Guru Randhawa, as he steps into the role of a brave soldier.

The song will also highlight the electrifying chemistry between Sanjana Sanghi and Guru, who share screen space for the very first time. A soft romantic track Mehendi Wale Haath is composed by the famed duo Sachet-Parampara who composed songs for Kabir Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Sayeed Qadri. This romantic ballad shows will showcase the magical bond of Guru and Sanjana. The music video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira and will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on January 14.

Meanwhile, the singer is all set to come up with another song where he will feature opposite Mrunal Thakur. The final track is in the process of mixing. Mrunal has been approached for the video to be shot over two days at an exotic location. The video will feature her in an ultra-glamorous look which she hasn’t donned for the silver screen yet. The title of the song which is yet to be revealed will be sung by Guru Randhawa.

