'Yours Now & forever': Neha Kakkar gets 'best gift' from Rohanpreet on Valentine's Day

Singer Neha Kakkar who got married last year in 2020 to singer RohanPreet Singh, received a beautiful and priceless gift from her husband on Valentine’s Day. Neha took to Instagram and shared the pictures as Rohanpreet got a tattoo in her name on his forearm. Rohanpreet got 'Nehu's man' inked on his left forearm.

Feeling lucky and blessed to have a husband like Rohanpreet, Neha shared a couple of adorable pictures of the two and wrote, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts #NehuPreet." The candid shots showed Neha who got emotional after seeing the tattoo and even kissed Roahnpreet’s forearms after seeing it.

Rohanpreet shared the same pictures on her Instagram while expressing his love for his wife. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Hey My Love Happy Valentine’s Day!! A Very Small Gift for You and I wanna tell you that I Feel So Proud When I see Your Name on my Arm now. Also, You know am Confused now coz you said this tattoo is a gift for You but I feel this is for Me coz getting Your Name Inked on My body is the biggest gift for me babu and I can proudly say now that I’m #NehusMan I Love You, My Queen!! @nehakakkar . Happy Valentine’s Day to You all too!.From Your #NehuPreet.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October 2020. They have also worked together in two singles – Khayaal Rakhya Kar and Nehu Da Vyaah. According to Hindustan Times, the duo first met on the sets of Nehu Da Vyah, their first music video together. Speaking about his experience, Rohanpreet revealed that they met for the very first time because of the music video. He didn't realise that Neha's song lyrics would come true one day. It did not take long for Neha to realise that Rohanpreet is 'the one'. The report stated that Neha was attracted to his good looks and polite behaviour. She also revealed her first impression of him. Neha stated that Rohanpreet was good to everyone on the set and 'undeniably the cutest boy' she had ever come across. She also revealed that the attraction between the two was quite strong and she knew from those initial moments that he was the one for her.

