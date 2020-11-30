Loved Honey Singh's Song 'First Kiss'? Here's What Else Should Be On Your Playlist

On November 23, singer-rapper Honey Singh dropped his latest song First Kiss. As part of the First Kiss song cast, it also features Ipshitaa. And, if you are also one of those fans of Honey Singh who loved listening to First Kiss on loop, here is a playlist of songs, which are similar to First Kiss, you would like to give a shot.

Playlist for fans who loved First Kiss:

Feel So Close by Calvin Harris

The Calvin Harris song released back in 2011. The song has peppy music. If dancing and electronic is a genre in music you like to hear, this one is a good choice to pick.

Boom Clap by Charli XCX

The song, Boom Clap by Charli XCX, talks about the impact of a “first kiss” and how the protagonist wants the flirting to continue. In the song, she sings of the first date, how the new person of adoration brings light to her darkness and how her partner “makes her feel good”. The song gives a brief look into the early days of a relationship.

Crazy in Love by Beyonce

As Honey's song First Kiss attempts to describe the feeling of being in love, Beyonce's song Crazy in Love attempts to describe its depth. Interestingly, the song also features Jay-Z. The song was also included in the music album of Fifty Shades of Grey.

Love On Top by Beyonce

Another song from the repertoire of Beyonce that might give you similar vibes as Honey's First Kiss is Love On Top. The song is a good pick if you want to dance while enjoying a little moment of joy.

Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

As many individuals experience their first kiss mostly during their teenage, how about picking up a song on the same? Katy Perry's song Teenage Dream explains all the expectations one can have from love in their teenage. The upbeat music is a good pick for your road trip playlist too.

A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay

The rock band is known for creating intriguing music. Released in 2014, the song was the third single from their sixth album, Ghost Stories. The song was an instant hit.

Desi Kalakaar by Honey Singh

Not a fan of English songs? We have a few desi songs too in the playlist that too from Honey Singh's songs. Desi Kalakaar was a massive hit when it was dropped in 2014. The song revolves around a couple, eloping while explaining their planning.

Leja Re by Dhavani Bhanushali

Dhavani Bhanushali's song Leja Re topped all the chartbusters in a few days of its release. Popular singers Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan have given their vocals to the song. The music-video features models Nina Sarkar and Varun Toorkey.

O Saathi from Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni starrer song O Saathi was a single from the music alum of their film Baaghi 2. The song gave a brief look into how the couple met for the first time and took small efforts to make their relationship work out. The song might take you for a nostalgic trip to your college romance.

Pehle Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander

Talking about the playlist for celebrating the firsts of a relationship, one song that might come to our mind is Pehla Nasha. First Kiss and Pehle Nasha, both songs have a similar basis. The only difference is that Pehla Nasha was released back in the 90s' and First Kiss has turned out to be an anthem in 2020.

