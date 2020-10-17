Guru Randhawa Shares Yet Another Rehearsal Video Of 'Naach Meri Rani' With Nora Fatehi

Ahead of Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi's highly-anticipated song Naach Meri Rani's release, a BTS rehearsal video along with the hook line of the song was leaked on social media. However, Nora herself shared the leaked video on her Instagram handle later and asked fans to show her their dance moves by making IG reels on the hook line of the song before its release. Now, the High Rated Gabru crooner has shared yet another BTS rehearsal video of Naach Meri Rani on Twitter to hike the excitement among fans for the release of the peppy dance number.

Also Read | Watch Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa's Upcoming Song 'Nach Meri Rani's' Dance Rehearsal

Guru Randhawa thanks Bosco Maris for choreographing 'Naach Meri Rani'

Yesterday, i.e. October 17, 2020, sensational Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa shared a rehearsal video of himself learning the dance steps of his much-awaited track titled Naach Meri Rani. In the video shared by him of the Twitter handle, Randhawa is seen perfecting the Naach Meri Rani hook step with one of the assistants of Bosco Martis, who filled in the shoes of Nora Fatehi during rehearsals. The 29-year-old was clad in an all-black outfit comprising a full-sleeves tee and a pair of jeans as he shook a leg on the hook line of the upcoming dance number. Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, "Rehearsals makes it perfect. Thanks to @BoscoMartis sir and team for making me learn steps on #NaachMeriRani Out on 20.10.20 (sic)".

Check out the rehearsal video below

Rehearsals makes it perfect. Thanks to @BoscoMartis sir and team for making me learn steps on #NaachMeriRani ❤️

Out on 20.10.20 @TSeries #norafatehi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G9sDIhAFJ1 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) October 16, 2020

Now, earlier today, Guru Randhawa also released yet another poster of Naach Meri Rani with Nora Fatehi on his Twitter handle as they twinned in all-black ensembles. The song, along with its music video, will be released on October 20, 2020. While the music of the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, it is co-sung by Nikhita Gandhi.

Also Read | Guru Randhawa And Nora Fatehi Gear Up For 'Nach Meri Rani'

Take a look at Naach Meri Rani's new poster here

20.10.20. Mark the date guys! We’re launching my new song #NaachMeriRani on @TSeries. I had immense fun making this track with @tanishkbagchi, @NikhitaGandhi and of course #NoraFatehi. Can’t wait to share it with you all. Stay tuned! #BhushanKumar @RETROPHILES1 pic.twitter.com/AFvHnd4ZkN — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) October 17, 2020

Also Read | Guru Randhawa And Dhvani Bhanushali Share An Interesting Rapport In 'Baby Girl'; Watch

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Nora Fatehi took the internet by surprise after she shared the leaked BTS rehearsal video of Naach Meri Raani on her Instagram handle. Sharing the video clip, the Street Dancer 3D actor wrote, "OMG!!! Someone leaked #NachMeriRani hook line along with the rehearsal video!!". However, she also added,"Now that it's out, why not make it a HIT before the official release...(sic)".

Also Read | Guru Randhawa Releases His New Peppy Track 'Baby Girl' With Dhvani Bhanushali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.