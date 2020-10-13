Guru Randhawa And Nora Fatehi Gear Up For 'Nach Meri Rani'

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is gearing up for her new collaboration alongside Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Recently, the latter took to social media and shared a picture of himself alongside the Street Dancer 3D star. The duo has been currently promoting their upcoming Punjabi song Nach Meri Rani.

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself alongside actor Nora Fatehi through his official account on October 13, 2020, Tuesday. Guru Randhawa has donned a pink t-shirt and teamed it up with a pair of white jeans. For a rounded off look, he has sported a similar-shaded pink jacket and worn white shoes to match with the outfit.

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi stole the limelight in a body-hugging white dress by ace Parisian designer Herve Leger. She completed her look with minimal makeup and accessories and wore silver strappy heels.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Guru Randhawa wrote how excited they were for Nach Meri Rani. He penned, “Gearing up for the blast ðŸ’¥ @norafatehi and we at @tseries.official are too excited for #nachmerirani â¤ï¸”. Besides tagging Nora Fatehi and T Series, the Punjabi singer also used the hashtag for his song Nach Meri Rani. Check out Guru Randhawa’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform:

Response to Guru Randhawa's Instagram post for Nach Meri Rani

Within a few hours of sharing the Instagram post, Guru Randhawa garnered more than 5, 67, 000 likes, and more than 3,715 comments on the social media platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the singer and Nora Fatehi shared their response to the picture. Many among them wrote how excited they were about the new song. On the other hand, several people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, fire, hearts, sparkles, crowns, blossoms, and roses. Here are some of the comments on Guru Randhawa’s photo with Nora Fatehi on Instagram.

