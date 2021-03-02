Guru Randhawa's 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' Teaser Showcases His Love Ride With Neha Kakkar

Guru Randhawa posted a teaser of his new song with Neha Kakkar, Aur Pyaar Karna Hai on March 2, 2021. The song itself will be released on March 3, 2021, at 11 am. The glimpse of the song shows that it will take viewers on a ride-along with Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar. As part of his caption, while unveiling the teaser video, Guru Randhawa penned, “We may be just a drop 💧in the ocean🌊, but even the ocean envies the depth of our timeless💕 and infinite love💓.” This promises a song that is about love that surpasses all boundaries.

Guru Randhawa promises everlasting love in new song

The soulful and melodic song looks like it will traverse the love story of two individuals, Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar. The ups and downs, highs and lows of the relationship can be seen in the teaser. What looks like a tragic accident that hits Neha Kakkar and lands her in the hospital is hinted at and the lyrics “Ab tujhe aur mujhe aur pyaar karna hai” (you and I still have to love each other for longer) echoes through the clip.

Randhawa has said that the song is a story of a love that transcends space and time, a love that defies mortality. From scenic locations to intense love and beautiful costumes will be showcased in the short song, as per the teaser. The song promises to be a saga of smiles, tears, intense love and tragedy.

Guru Randhawa has been, of late, providing further insights into the song. If his posts are to be taken into consideration, then the two of them in the song are going to be showcasing their love story over a span of time and generations. He also penned in one of his posts, “This is not ‘just’ a love story. It’s the one which lacks the consideration of ages or timelines.”

Neha Kakkar had also posted a short clip from the song on her Instagram on March 1, 2021. The clip that she shared showed Guru Randhawa and her perched on a rock. Randhawa is in an all-white attire while Kakkar is sporting a red saree. Neha Kakkar is sitting with her head leaning on Randhawa's shoulder. The words, "Eternal Love will always be around you in this and the afterlife. Love is coming to embrace you on 3rd March" scroll by in the clip that she has shared.



