Guru Randhawa Announces 'The Champ Is Here' With His Body Transformation Photos; See Here

During the current lockdown, a lot of celebrities have been spending their free time to do something productive. Some are giving time to their hobbies like reading or some are spending time with their family. Several celebrities have been spending this time working on their fitness. Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa is also spending this time to work out on his body. He recently surprised his fans on social media by sharing pictures of his amazing transformation. Here is a look at Guru Randhawa’s body transformation.

Guru Randhawa’s body transformation pictures

The talented singer seems to be loving his new look. Guru Randhawa flaunted his perfectly toned physique on his social media. He shared two shirtless pictures of himself in which he is seen showing off his toned body for fans. Along with the pictures, Guru Randhawa also posted a long caption to talk about his amazing transformation and pictures.

He referred to himself as The Champ and thanked his coach for his body transformation. He also mentioned that photographer Daboo Ratnani helped his team in his photoshoot over video calls. Guru Randhawa’s body transformation is surely inspiring to his fans. After uploading the pictures, his fans showered the comments section with lots of supportive messages and praised him for his amazing transformation. Here are the pictures of Guru Randhawa’s body transformation.

Guru Randhawa's Instagram posts

On the work front, Guru Randhawa is back to rocking the audience with his performance. Talking to a news agency about his performance, Guru Randhawa said that he performed after almost three months and called it a good experience. He further added that the crowd was very limited but it was very entertaining. Talking about the precautions, Guru Randhawa said that his team took all the necessary precautions and followed the norms of social distancing.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's body transformation

Recently, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh gave his fans a glimpse of what he has been up to during the current lockdown. He shared some pictures of his lockdown workout sessions. In the pictures shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh, he is seen posing for the cameras while working out in the gym. From the looks of it, Yo Yo Honey Singh seems to have lost a lot of weight during the lockdown. See the pictures of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s transformation here.

