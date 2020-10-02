Gandhi Jayanti Wishes In Hindi To Wish Friends And Family On Social Media

Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. The UN General Assembly also announced October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. This day is one of the official national holidays of India, on which public buildings, banks, and post offices remain shut in the country.

On Gandhi Jayanti, people across the country pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Many among them also visit his memorial Raj Ghat in the capital city of New Delhi. Various organisations and institutions plan activities like prayer meetings and ceremonies to remember Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Additionally, children indulge in engaging projects and competitions, where college and school teachers encourage non-violent behaviour and way of life and talk about the history of Indian independence from British rule. So, to mark this occasion, we have compiled some of the Gandhi Jayanti wishes in Hindi that you can share with friends and family through social media. Check out:

Gandhi Jayanti Wishes in Hindi

खुद को खोजने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका है, खुद को दूसरों की सेवा में खो दो.

हम जिसकी पूजा करते हैं, उसी के समान हो जाते हैं।

सिर्फ एक सत्य, एक अहिंसा

दो हैं जिनके हथियार

उन हथियारों से ही तो

कर दिया हिंदुस्तान आजाद

ऐसे अमर आत्मा को करो मिलके सलाम

गांधी जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

किसी की मेहरबानी मांगना, अपनी आजादी बेचना है।

बस जीवन में ये याद रखनासच और मेहनत का सदा साथ रखना । बापू तुम्हारे साथ हैं हर बच्चे के पास हैं सच्चाई जहाँ भी है वहाँ उनका वास है । महात्मा गाँधी जयंती की शुभकामना



सिर्फ एक सत्य, एक अहिंसा, दो हैं जिनके हथियार, उन हथियारों से ही तो, कर दिया हिंदुस्तान आज़ाद, ऐसे अमर आत्मा को करो मिलके सलाम।

सीधा-साधा वेश था, ना कोई अभिमान

खादी की एक धोती पहने बापू की थी शान

गांधी जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

गुलाब को उपदेश देने की आवश्यकता नहीं होती है। वह तो केवल अपनी खुशी बिखेरता है। उसकी खुशबू ही उसका संदेश है। गांधी जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

रघुपति राघव राजाराम पतित पावन सीताराम

ईश्वर अल्लाह तेरे नाम सबको सन्मति दे भगवान

गांधी जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

देश के लिए जिसने विलास को ठुकराया था

त्याग विदेशी धागे उसने खुद ही खादी बनाया था

पहन के काठ के चप्पल जिसने सत्याग्रह का राग सुनाया था

देश का था अनमोल वो दीपक जो महात्मा कहलाया था

गांधी जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

हो सकता है हम ठोकर खाकर गिर पड़ें पर हम उठ सकते हैं; लड़ाई से भागने से तो इतना अच्छा ही है।

आप तब तक यह नहीं समझ पाते कि आपके लिए कौन महत्वपूर्ण है, जब तक आप उन्हें वास्तव में खो नहीं देते।

खादी मेरी शान हैं, कर्म ही मेरी पूजा हैं। सच मेरा करम हैं, और हिंदुस्तान मेरी जान हैं।

श्रद्धा का अर्थ है आत्मविश्वास और आत्मविश्वास का अर्थ है ईश्वर में विश्वास।

पहले वो आप पर ध्यान नहीं देंगे, फिर वो आप पर हँसेंगे, फिर वो आप से लड़ेंगे, और तब आप जीत जायेंगे.

